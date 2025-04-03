The Democrats’ superiority complex

“A superiority complex is a defense mechanism that develops to help a person cope with feelings of inferiority. It involves exaggerated beliefs about one’s own achievements or abilities leading to behaviors such as being boastful, vain, or unwilling to listen to others. The term was coined by Alfred Adler as part of his school of individual psychology.” (Wikipedia)

The above definition describes former President Joe Biden to a tee.

In fact, it describes his entire family. It describes his entire circle of pals, that cabal that lied to the American people for four years about his mental status. It perfectly describes almost every member of the mainstream media who excoriated anyone, any guest who dared to suggest he was damaged goods.

Now that Biden is out of office, those same defenders are all rushing to write their books, to tell the truth about how seriously cognitively impaired Biden was.

Maybe Dr. Jill will write a “memoir” about her brave, Edith Wilson heroism; she will claim it was she who was so competently running the country.

Much of the damage the nation has suffered has been decades in the making, but the damage done by the Biden regime has been catastrophic in every way. He planned and executed the invasion of the country, spent so irresponsibly that the national debt is now $37 trillion.

Congress of course is culpable for that as well, both Democrats and Republicans. Spending is what they do best but few seem to have mastered Econ 101.

The list of Biden’s failures is long and excruciating and hardly needs to be repeated here.

Every American is aware, except of course the Democrats who continue to pretend that he was sentient and that Trump is ever so much worse.

Exercises in futility like Cory Booker’s 25-hour rant on the floor of the Senate are just sad, pathetic.

The highly organized, rent-a-riot violent protests against Tesla are not going to convince anyone who knows what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing is long overdue and needed beyond measure to switch sides. Such obviously Soros-recruited demonstrations may entertain the participants, but are imbecilic to normal people.

The Democrats all have their knickers in a twist over what DOGE audits are revealing – massive corruption in every agency and institution they have so far investigated.

The Dems both fear and resent their deep state control of nearly everything governmental being not only exposed but interrupted and maybe even ended.

But one thing is clear, thanks to DOGE – it is now quite obvious how this country came to be $37 trillion in debt.

The taxpayers have been used and abused to support the lifestyles of the swamp dwellers for probably a hundred years.

And because the swamp dwellers all suffer from that superiority complex, they feel entitled to use and abuse the taxpayers and are furious that it may end if enough members of Congress can do the right thing. Therein lies the rub.

Consider the face in our faces recently, Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

She is rude, crude and inauthentic. She is also vying to be the face of her party and is succeeding. She clearly wants to supercede the moronic AOC and apparently figures that threatening Republicans with physical harm is the way to do it.

Crockett is a classic sufferer of the superiority complex, inferior in every way, and most likely a sufferer of narcissistic personality disorder, too.

She is a nasty piece of work and her antics are not doing her party any good.

And yet, not one of them has called her out. They seem to approve, just as they approve of the Tesla violence. They used to love Musk and Tesla, now they don’t. They think all this is helping them. It’s not. It is dragging the party into the gutter.

The Democrat party is chock full of arrogant characters who defend to the death their own crooks (Hillary Clinton comes to mind) and then, in true hypocritical fashion, come down hard on any Republican who dares to even vaguely behave in a like manner.

Crockett is angry that Republicans speak about impeaching out-of-control federal judges, but she wanted to impeach SCOTUS Justices Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened them as well – with “reaping the whirlwind” and with the intel community’s ability to “go after them six ways for Sunday.”

Sens. Mark Warner, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy, Elizabeth Warren, and especially Adam Schiff, all think they are celebrity senators who can do and say whatever they like, even if what they choose to do is treasonous and what they say are utter lies.

Why, Attorney General Pam Bondi, has Schiff not been indicted for treason and for lying to Congress over and over again about the Russia and Jan. 6 hoaxes?

The man is a menace but still has his seat. He most definitely has the superiority complex.

The House has its share of arrogant egotists aside from Crockett: Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal, Steve Cohen, Jamie Raskin the communist, etc. How these people continue to be re-elected is a mystery. Smart (Pelosi) or not (Swalwell, Omar, Waters), they all fervently know they are better and smarter than the rest of us. Not one of them actually cares about his or her constituents; they care about staying in office and getting rich. President Trump, whom they thought their wholly unconstitutional binge of lawfare would ruin forever, is back, and they did not see that coming. They actually thought Kamala Harris could win!

The Republicans have their share of self-appointed swells who should retire, too, Lisa Murkowski, for example. She always votes against her constituents.

Then there are the RINOs (Mitch McConnell, Jim Lankford, Mike Pence, Dan Crenshaw), who are essentially controlled opposition. They let themselves be manipulated by the Democrats and the media.

It takes more than a little self-regard to think oneself qualified to govern in any capacity and this country has had some truly great and selfless leaders and representatives who were qualified, competent and did care about their constituents. But the notion that a person is so hubristic he or she believes himself or herself far better than the citizens they are elected to represent is a problem and it is destroying the Democrat party. It is now only the opposition party – its members oppose anything and everything Trump and his supporters want for the country – the end of the proxy war in Ukraine, closed borders, an end to the mutilation of minor children and the societal supplication to gender dysphoria, no men in womens’ sports, an end to the grievance ploys of DEI and CRT, an end to the waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money, the deportation of criminal illegal migrants.

The Democrats support open borders, the mutilation of children the war in Ukraine, DEI, CRT, the rampant waste of taxpayer money. Worst of all, they want to protect those criminal aliens – murderers, rapists, sex traffickers and do not give a damn about the bloody trail of victims they have left in their wake. They support and want to institutionalize, to preserve, all those things most Americans abhor.

The only explanation for this is their superiority complex. They are classic virtue signalers who think that by defending everything the American people oppose, they are courageous, the revolutionaries of today but they are just cheap, inferior imitations of real Americans.

As we can all see, they are consumed with hate – for Trump, for his supporters and for the country.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License