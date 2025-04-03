Trump’s tariffs are all about putting America first after decades of exploitation

For far too long, America has been the world’s punching bag regarding trade. Foreign nations—some allies, some adversaries—have exploited our generosity, reaping profits while draining our industries, jobs, and national pride. However, under President Donald J. Trump, that era of weakness is over. With his bold tariff policies, Trump is fulfilling his promise to put America first, leveling the playing field and restoring the United States to its rightful place as an economic powerhouse. The globalists, the outsourcers, and the Fake News can scream all they want—history shows they’ve been wrong every step of the way.

Trump’s recent statement on X encapsulates the essence of this struggle:

In the coming days, there will be complaints from the globalists, the outsourcers, special interests, and Fake News... Never forget that every prediction our opponents made about trade over the last 30 years has proven completely wrong.

He’s right. For decades, “experts” championed disastrous trade deals like NAFTA, celebrated China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, and supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership—all while promising prosperity that never came to fruition. Instead, we faced shuttered factories, lost jobs, and a diminished middle class. Trump saw through the deception, and his tariffs are the remedy for years of betrayal.

Simply put, other countries have taken advantage of America for years. China, for instance, has flooded our markets with cheap goods, manipulated its currency, and stolen our intellectual property—all while enjoying unequal trade imbalances. Meanwhile, the European Union imposes hefty tariffs on American products while expecting us to keep our doors open. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the trade deficit with China alone reached $367 billion in 2015, before Trump took office. That’s billions of dollars flowing out of American pockets and into the hands of nations that don’t play fair. Enough is enough.

Trump’s tariffs serve as a wake-up call. By imposing strategic levies on imports, he forces these countries to reconsider their predatory tactics. His first term offers proof: despite doomsday predictions of economic collapse, Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum revitalized American industries. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that domestic steel production increased by 8% in 2019, and thousands of jobs returned to rust-belt states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. The economy didn’t crash—it soared. As Trump himself noted, “In my first term, they said tariffs would crash the economy. Instead, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.” The numbers support him: pre-COVID GDP growth reached 3%, unemployment fell to historic lows, and wages rose for working-class Americans.

The critics—those same globalists and elitists—argue that tariffs hurt consumers by driving up prices. However, that’s a tired scare tactic. In reality, foreign nations often absorb the costs to remain competitive in our market; when they don’t, American companies step in. Consider the resurgence of manufacturing during Trump’s administration. His policies encourage businesses to bring production back home, creating jobs and reducing our dependence on countries that don’t share our values. That’s not punishment—it’s patriotism.

Online, Trump supporters are rallying behind this vision. On X, @RealPatriot1776 posted, “Trump’s tariffs are a gut punch to China and the EU. They’ve been screwing us for decades—time to fight back!” Another user, @MAGA4Life, wrote, “Globalists hate tariffs because they can’t control us anymore. Trump’s bringing back American steel, American jobs, and American pride.” These voices echo a broader sentiment: Americans are tired of being the world’s doormat. A quick search of pro-Trump sites like The Gateway Pundit and Breitbart reveals article after article praising Trump’s trade stance. A recent piece from The Gateway Pundit declared, “Trump’s tariffs are the ultimate America First move—suck it up, Beijing!” The enthusiasm is palpable.

Of course, the left and their media lapdogs will cry foul. They’ll present sob stories about “poor” multinational corporations or claim that Trump is alienating our allies. But who are these allies when they’ve been picking our pockets? Trump isn’t here to coddle foreign leaders—he’s here to protect American workers. And let’s not forget: his trade war with China forced Beijing to the negotiating table, resulting in the Phase One deal that secured billions in agricultural purchases for U.S. farmers. That’s not chaos; that’s winning.

The truth is, Trump’s tariffs involve more than just economics—they concern our sovereignty. For too long, we’ve allowed unelected bureaucrats and foreign powers to dictate our destiny. Now, we have a president who prioritizes America, who recognizes that a strong nation begins with a robust economy. The naysayers have been mistaken about trade for 30 years, as Trump has pointed out. NAFTA harmed us, China exploited us, and the TPP would’ve completed the damage. But Trump is rewriting the narrative. With tariffs as his tool, he’s reclaiming what belongs to us—one job, one factory, one victory at a time. This is the MAGA approach, and it’s just beginning.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.