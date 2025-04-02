The Atlantic's phony migrant tear-jerker about a pitiful 'Maryland father' shipped back to El Salvador falls apart

The media loves to whimper about illegal migrants being sent back to their homelands, as if living any place but the U.S. is the same as hell on Earth.

But it's almost always a pack of lies intended to allow every illegal alien a "right" to stay in the U.S. forever -- and pad congressional districts as well as vote for Democrats.

Attorney Will Chamberlain looked into the records in the latest sob story du jour.

Over at The Atlantic, writer Nick Miroff went full throttle on the case of a "Maryland father," calling him a legal resident just minding his own business who was swept up in an ICE dragnet and repatriated to his homeland of El Salvador, all based on what they claim was "an administrative error."

Actually, he was a guy who should have left the U.S. back in 2019, having entered the U.S. illegally in 2012 and having lost all of his appeals to being allowed to stay. He was in removal proceedings.

Immigration Law is incredibly complex. Most of the reporting on “innocent Salvadoran father” deported to El Salvador fails to mention he was NOT granted residency, he was not a permanent resident, he was previously denied bail bc of gang affiliation, and when country conditions… https://t.co/zs2zW2CiOb — Esther Valdes Clayton (@Esther_Valdes) April 2, 2025

A number of left-wing commentators have been getting basic things wrong here. @timodc calls Abrego-Garcia a "legal resident." WRONG. Abrego-Garcia's asylum claim was denied, he was a removable alien. pic.twitter.com/SdYpz2DsxY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

Chamberlain brought all of the receipts. He described what his game was.

Let's tell the story of Kilmer Armado Abrego-Garcia, the "Maryland Father" (read: likely member of MS-13) who was removed to El Salvador, and who The Atlantic (and apparently the entire political left) are demanding be returned to the United States. pic.twitter.com/m3TRAFFGs0 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

The TRUTH About ‘Maryland Dad’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Ep 105 https://t.co/640fgabM0I — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2025

And actually, he was an MS-13 member.

“Maryland father” who was actually an MS-13 member pic.twitter.com/HizMfdS7LO — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

NEW: In an article this evening, The Atlantic pretended that a deported MS-13 gang member was merely a “Maryland father.” https://t.co/ckFeuIeJsS pic.twitter.com/eLJv1jGOxj — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

This explains why a judge had earlier given him a temporary witholdal of removal order to El Salvador -- the illegal successfully argued that despite his final deportation order, following his many appeals in 2019, as a gang member in good standing, he'd be killed by other gang members in his home country.

Sound like the kind of guy who belongs here ahead of all the legal immigrants who'd like to come in?

This guy had lawyered up and used every trick in the book to being allowed to stay. When it was time to go, he didn't go, and as a result, found himself on the jet plane bound for El Salvador's high-security prison specially designed for housing gang members. He shouldn't have anything to worry about from other gang members because the security is airtight and the discipline is strong there.

Who knows how many crimes he committed? This White House statement here says he was into human trafficking:

🔥Karoline Leavitt shuts down reporting claiming the Trump administration deported an innocent man to El Salvador



The man in question Salvadorian national, Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



1. Is a member of MS-13

2. There’s credible evidence that he engaged in human trafficking

3. He… pic.twitter.com/2YOr74vq26 — The Conservative Read (@theconread) April 1, 2025

And he's also got an honesty problem:

This whole thread is excellent https://t.co/VxahlqOdrO — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 2, 2025

Chamberlain points out that the so-called administrative error was in sending him to El Salvador, the one country the judge granted him reprieve at being removed to, before filing the paperwork about his "fundamental change in circumstances." Chamberlain points out in his attorney's capacity that it could have voided the judicial order based on his change of circumstances. The MS-13 gang member faced threats from the Barrio 18 gang -- which has since been crushed by President Nayyib Bukele of El Salvador.

Now he faces no such threats -- and in fact, is being removed to a country that is safer than the U.S., so with safety his supposed concern, he is being done a favor.

Remember that Abrego-Garcia's withholding of removal in 2019 was based on his fear that the 18th Street Gang would persecute him if he returned to El Salvador.



Well, thankfully, Nayib Bukele has CRUSHED the 18th street gang. It is now safe for Abrego-Garcia to return! pic.twitter.com/M4cJcfGnxR — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

It just goes to show how dishonest these press accounts around illegals are. Far from crudely removing just anyone off the street, which is what the press is attempting to convey with these mass repatriations, the Trump administration is actually being pretty careful, keeping the focus on the worst of the worst, and those with final removal orders after exhausting all due process, which this guy seems to fit into both categories for.

They did the right thing. And every illegal at the top of the list for enforcement would be smart to get out now, because the administration means what it says.

