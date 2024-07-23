Biden Time: Poll numbers, schmoll numbers

Why wouldn’t Biden have been unconcerned about his poll numbers? I mean, he hid in the basement last time and got more votes than anyone in history, correct? If he knows anything, he knows that it’s not the voters that count, but those who count the votes. And he thinks the vote-counters did a helluva job last go ‘round, right?

What he likely wasn’t aware of, however, is the fact that, if the vote counters declared him the winner on or after Nov. 5th, 2024, even the DNC realized that too many people might be incredulous—and angry. The proverbial jig would’ve likely been up. That, and that alone, is why so many sentient Democrats were urging Joe to go.

They will fete him later, certainly post-mortem, as he was a willing puppet and successful conduit for the advancement of radical leftist policies.

But, after the debacle in Afghanistan (A.K.A. the American Dunkirk), the incredibly embarrassing recent debate, assorted other blunders—and Trump’s Phoenix-like rise from being shot by a would-be assassin at a July 13 rally, objective observers knew it was time for Joe to go.

Biden advisors “Dr.” Jill and Hunter knew this, too, but it is hard to go back to Delaware with diminishing prospects for glow, show or blow.

So, à la The Crash, Biden might have been asking Jill, “Darling, you got to let me know, should I stay or should I go?”

Turns out, that question was answered for him. By the very same people—who until very recently—assured us Biden was just fine.

Image generated by AI.