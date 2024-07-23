She’s always Kamala to me

It’s official now and VP Kamala Harris is heading to Chicago to pick up the nomination. We will follow her trip and see if the vice president can persuade Democrats that she is the one to beat President Trump. Some have doubts.

My guess is that her path to November will be harder. She may have to explain her past words. Sort of like Beto O’Rouke in Texas who had a collection of videos in the archives that Governor Abbott used in all of his campaign commercials.

I like this editorial from Issues and Insights:

On YouTube, there is a four-minute video that is nothing but Vice President Kamala Harris repeating this empty phrase: ‘What can be, unburdened by what has been.’ But no matter how many times she utters this idiotic mantra, Harris will, in fact, be heavily burdened by the disaster that has been the Biden administration. Burdened by her own dismal record as vice president. And burdened by the fact that she is so uniquely unqualified to be leader of the free world. To say Harris is an empty pantsuit is an insult to empty pantsuits.

Poor pantsuits. It’s been a tough century for female Democrats wearing pantsuits. Ask Hillary Clinton.

The vice president’s problem is that she has done nothing but speak about abortion. Where does she stand on the foreign policy issues facing the nation? Does she support boys stealing trophies from girls? What about energy policy, such as opposition to fracking?

Kamala is off and running, doubts grow, and Chicago waits.

