Go back to your desk, Mr. Bureaucrat

The Supreme Court made it official: no more bureaucrats guessing what the law is. Justice Gorsuch & Roberts got it right:

“Chevron is overruled,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his majority opinion. “Courts must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority.”

Graphic: Panorama of United States Supreme Court Building at Dusk. Joe Ravi. Wikimedia Commons.org. CC-BY-SA 3.0

Justice Neil Gorsuch, the son of a former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, wrote separately to call Chevron Deference “a grave anomaly when viewed against the sweep of historic judicial practice.”

The 1984 decision, he said, “undermines core rule-of-law values ranging from the promise of fair notice to the promise of a fair hearing,” adding that it “operated to undermine rather than advance reliance interests, often to the detriment of ordinary Americans.”

Rule of law? Glad we are still thinking about that.

Wonder if any Democrat wants to be president again? Future Democrat presidents will have to get Congress to approve their ideas rather than having the EPA do it for them. Again, I am glad that someone in Washington is up to speed on how we govern in this land.

As expected, the other side is in full meltdown. They see this as a preview of the dictatorship around the corner if the Orange Man gets back in. Justice Kagan is concerned that her colleagues have forgotten about stare decisis, or respect for precedent.

Well, I think that Justice Kagan and others have forgotten that no one ever voted for a bureaucrat in an administrative agency. So let legislators legislate and put the bureaucrats back at their desks.

