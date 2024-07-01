After Biden -- Moore, or less?

Some of us weary of DEI wonder if it means “Didn’t Earn It?” Others hiss and remind us that DEI means “Don’t Even Inquire!”

That's what's in mind now given the unanswered questions swirling around Wes Moore, the black Democrat governor of Maryland, who's being trotted out in the press right now to discuss the faltering of Joe Biden.

Moore certainly seems to be a Democrat opportunist in the mold of Rahm Emmanuel who said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” A bridge collapses in Maryland and he imagines himself being sworn in as POTUS.

That's an actual possibility now, given that Joe Biden has messed up his June 27 debate, and the names of potential replacements are being bruited about. Sure, he denies interest. But they all do at this point.

At the risk of being awarded the “Scarlet R,” amid this media buildup, I would like to ask, as a resident of Maryland, a few questions about Moore, who is sure to be given glowing press coverage:

Did Wes Moore earn a Bronze Star during his time in the Army? Does he, like Joe Biden, embellish and allow others to embellish his own history to advance his career? What kinds of petty crime did he commit before his mother sent him to military school? Is he the latest DEI messiah from the Democrat party, hoping to out-Obama Obama?

Friends of Wes Moore may react to my questions as unfair.

Wes Moore may be the real deal and I will say so if he is.

But for now, I would respond with caution. As the press is bound to be touting him for his dream job of POTUS, I remember that Barack Obama was also feted in the press, and became POTUS before he was thoroughly vetted.

How did that work out for us? He was rammed down our throats by Ted Kennedy and the hidden patrons of Obama. I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, but I bet she could tell us some stories about the bum rush that put Obama into the White House.

That's important, because as the nation watched Joe Biden collapse rhetorically on a debate stage with Donald Trump, Wes may see Biden’s political corpse as a bridge to the White House. Fortunately for Gov. Moore, he hasn’t had enough time in office to do unto Maryland what Gov. Hairdoo has done to California.

In Shakespeare’s tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, Friar Lawrence cautions young Romeo, saying, “Wisely and slow, they stumble who run fast.”

The Democrats are in a hurry to find a candidate to run against Trump in 2024 now that some are urging that Biden be given the hook by some after his terrible debate performance.

Would Governor Moore of Maryland give us more or less of what we need in these dangerous times?

Image: Screen shot from CBS's Face The Nation video, via YouTube