An affront to America

I viewed the presidential debate as a partisan Republican, as an 88-year-old man, as an American, and as a human being.

President Biden entered first, stage right. He walked slowly to the podium. He appeared empty-eyed, slack-mouthed, and rather lost. Although Trump had yet to appear, I said to myself, that quickly, it’s over. I was saddened, the partisan me unexpectedly silent. My father had Alzheimer’s, my mother refused institutional help and looked like death warmed over at the time he passed. I know of the suffering within a family in a cognitively challenged situation.

The debate was set up under different rules from previous presidential debates, rules suggested by the Biden team and agreed to, without issue, by the Trump team. There was some concern that the new rules would lead to confusion. But they did not -- the rules were fine. There was some concern that the moderators would show bias. But they did not -- the moderators were fair and unobtrusive and their questions substantive. Would that all the answers were likewise.

Biden started out poorly and if anything, worsened (e.g., see here from 11:30 to 12:30 minutes). I became worried about a possible medical emergency. Early on, each man responded to the questions as asked; with time, their responses devolved into mutual disdain. The audience was overwhelmed by the confirmation of President Biden’s cognitive difficulties.

Think of Jill and Joe in the privacy of their own home. Is the old saw, “Take the pacifier away from the dog and give it back to the doddering old man” appropriate? Probably not.

But then think of Joe in the Oval Office and you should scream, “Take the nuclear football away from that doddering old man!”

Who is responsible for putting this man in the White House with his trembling finger on the nuclear button?

Jill and Joe, certainly. But they had somebody’s permission to run and simply rolled over for ambition, power, fame, and fortune.

Cackling Kamala? Hardly.

The Old Guard; Bill, Hillary, Barack? Maybe.

The Administrative State?

The Back Room? Robert Wolf says there are no more “back rooms.” I believe he believes this, I’m not sure I do.

Ultimately, the Democratic voters are responsible. But they’ll tell you they didn’t know. They’ve been lied to by the Democratic Party. The fabled and very effective Democratic propaganda machine lies to Democrats as well as us poor Republicans. You have to think for yourself lest the lying Wizard behind the Green Curtain leads us all into oblivion.

Wise up, Democrats, and help us Make America Great Again!

Mike Johnson is a small government conservative, a retired rocket scientist (junior grade), and a resident of Gloucester, MA. E-mail mnosnhoj@comcast.net

Image: White House