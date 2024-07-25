Biden’s platitudes, America’s truths

The news cycles move at a dizzying pace. Only a few weeks ago, a debate that rendered President Joe Biden inconsequential seemed to dominate the news. Then an assassin almost changed the 2024 presidential race, heightening the desperation among Democrat leadership to eliminate Biden from the campaign. Sunday, these elite politicians and financial supporters of the Democrat party succeeded in pushing Biden out. Wednesday evening, Biden delivered a speech about 10 minutes long full of platitudes but devoid of purpose and meaning. He gave no reason for dropping out of the race except for preservation of democracy.

Yesterday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a truthful speech explaining the need to stand against evil in the form of terrorism. Harris decided to attend a five-day conference rather than preside over the joint session of Congress during his speech. Political convenience has determined her attendance as rioters and graffiti artists defaced monuments in Washington, D.C., demonstrating antisemitism on the left. Although Harris is married to a Jewish man, she will likely reject Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania since he is a Zionist. What lengths some will go to win an election in Michigan, where the Islamic vote is significant.

Some may find Donald Trump’s rhetoric inflammatory, but the vacuous speeches from the left are frightening. More frightening is the appeal this talk of limitless social welfare and social engineering (offering child care, health care, raising taxes on the wealthy, altering the Supreme Court, encouraging more illegal alien entry, providing illegals with full citizenship and housing benefits, and eliminating petroleum energy) has for the electorate. Eliminating civics education has accomplished the impossible: self-destruction.

Today shows the divide between the left and right. Perhaps the moderate middle will recognize that the personalities are less important than the policies of the candidates. The choice is stark. Democrats constantly claim they are protecting democracy (as Randi Weingarten did at the AFT convention) while destroying it.

Kamala claims to be a former D.A. running against a convicted felon, but she is a San Fransico politico with radical ideals aiming to fundamentally change America. She will complete the sentences that Biden could not. Nancy Pelosi and the minions who anti-democratically removed Biden will be cheering from the sidelines.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.