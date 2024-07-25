Election 2024: Female genitalia vs. American sovereignty

Aside from the hyena cackling and the entire palace coup — yes it is — Kamala Harris is a glaring embarrassment to women and the entire human race.

The left is beyond shameless. They are now hoisting a woman who loves Venn diagrams about as much as she revels in a pseudo female equivalent of machismo, by gleefully throwing out words such as “vaginas” and “ovaries”!

What happened to “fweedom”? Or for that matter, Venn diagrams?

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a Churchillian speech for the ages last night; Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential candidate, skipped it. Ostensibly she kept a date to visit with her sorority sisters. One can only imagine how that went, extolling the glories of female reproductive organs.

Where in this witch’s brew is there any room for our dads and granddads, uncles and nephews, brothers and sons?

Our country is more than the identity slop that the radical left and Democrats have been trying to force feed the rest of us, like geese being targeted for foie gras.

America is at the crossroads that Netanyahu so eloquently defined.

Hamas’s bestial attack on Israeli civilians, and the subsequent battle Israel is waging against Hamas, is one between barbarism and civilization. It is one against an enemy that hates Israel and America, as well as open societies where differences are tolerated and debate is encouraged; it is a foe that kills gays and women who reveal their hair, and stamps out freedom of expression.

It is a war between a side that purportedly deigns to put maggots in a hotel and one that puts her own soldiers’ lives at risk in order to protect the enemy’s civilians.

Donald Trump, for all his puffery and bombast, is a red-blooded American, who passionately loves his country. He does not play identity politics. He does not pit races against one another, or religions, or biological sex. He advocates a big tent — for all religions, all races, and personal expression.

Kamala Harris, the vagina queen, does not care about American sovereignty. She wants to continue Biden’s open border policy. A policy that squeezes black Americans out of paying jobs, overwhelms our educational and health systems, and steals resources from tax-payer dollars that could be better utilized for American citizens and legal residents.

Kamala Harris, the ovaries queen, wants to continue Biden’s insane energy policy, by shutting down energy independence and purchasing gas from our enemies, thereby enriching them at our American energy sector’s expense, as well as eliminating good-paying jobs.

We have seen this playbook before: crush and destroy the middle class. Then, America will become a two class system: the poor managed by government programs and the elites who control them.

American women should be smarter than this. That’s what the women’s liberation was supposed to be about: equal pay for equal jobs. Not abortion on demand 24/7.

We are more than our vaginas and ovaries. We have fought to be whatever we want to be: airline pilots, military personnel, doctors, nurses, accountants, clergy, CEOs, stockbrokers, lawyers, and whatever one dreams to become.

We are proud Americans believing in American sovereignty and the American dream. We have hearts and brains.

Use them!