Is everything kosher about the $126 million that poured in for Kamala?

Kamala, we were told, raised more money in a few hours than any other candidate in history. Sometimes, though, when things sound too good to be true, they’re probably not true at all. Many people are raising questions about whether Kamala received $81 million in donations from 888,000 grassroots donors in just 24 hours and another $44 million in the next 48 hours or whether the announcement of Joe’s withdrawal and Kamala’s likely role as the Democrat presidential candidate created a useful opportunity for massive money laundering, including money from foreigners gaming the American election.

ActBlue, the clearing house for all donations to Democrat parties and causes, has long had fundraising practices that, coincidentally or not, make money laundering easier. It allows donations from unverified credit cards, untethered to the cardholder’s name and address. This means that there’s no way at all to know who these donors are, paving the way for fraud. Thus, Joe Shmo in Abilene can knowingly donate using a card that actually belongs to Klaus Schwab! Or, Klaus Schwab could donate using the unwitting Joe Shmo’s name.

Image by AI.

Another way to know who donors are is through their employment status, which is information all donors are required to submit. This prevents “employers” from hiring “staff” whose sole purpose is funneling employer money to a politician or cause. If an unreasonable number of people with the same employer appear in the rolls, the FEC can see a problem.

Weirdly, in 2019, 48.4% of ActBlue’s donors claimed to be unemployed, while only 4% of donors to WinRed (the Republican clearinghouse) made the same claim. Perhaps that just highlights that the earners are conservative and the takers are leftists, or perhaps it points to something more serious, such as campaign money laundering.

Regardless of ActBlue’s motives (and I would not presume to guess them), the result of this approach to handling donations is that the ActBlue database has a lot of suspicious small-dollar donations that, when added together, create big donations. James O’Keefe has been all over this story since last year:

Others have discovered the same problem:

This Is Democrat’s ActBlue Money Laundering Operation



Journalist (esala) “Found out that an Austin, Texas resident made 10,000+ different donations to the Democrats from 2020-2022 worth over $106,304. The resident said he has not used ActBlue but FEC website says otherwise. The… pic.twitter.com/WrIGRenCAq — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 24, 2024

ActBlue isn’t just being used to allow big US donors to bypass campaign donation caps. Instead, foreign investors are buying Democrat candidates, too, including China:

(To be fair, it seems that WinRed also has dirty hands, although not quite as dirty.)

There are now claims that Hansjörg Wyss, Switzerland’s version of George Soros, is allegedly responsible for $20 million of those donations alone:

BREAKING: A massive scandal has emerged from the donations ActBlue received on the day Joe Biden dropped out; reports indicate that $20 million from Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss was broken down into over 1.6 million donations across 400,000 donors



Hansjörg Wyss is looked at… pic.twitter.com/rOaBsM1l2s — George (@BehizyTweets) July 23, 2024

That allegation is believable, given that Wyss has already boasted about the fact that, in the 1990s, he illegally donated millions to American elections, in addition to the hundreds of millions he sent legally to progressive advocacy groups, all in the name of changing the American Constitution to be interpreted in Marxist terms:

The Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss has a profound interest in American politics. Over the years, he has pumped $475 million he has earned manufacturing medical devices into left-wing advocacy groups – $72 million in 2021 alone, according to a new report from the conservative watchdog group, Americans for Public Trust.

I urge you to read the entire report, which details how foreign monies are used to create hundreds of “grassroots” organizations, the employees of which then fund leftist candidates and causes. Add in the hinky numbers coming out of ActBlue, and it’s easy to believe that many of the alleged small donors who exploded into Kamala’s campaign are fronts for illegal foreign donations from God alone knows where.

Caroline Wren expresses the general skepticism of those familiar with how ActBlue’s fundraising tends to go:

Caroline Wren On Democrat Fundraising: “In the last 36 hours, they say Kamala has raised 100 million dollars via ActBlue. ActBlue is the largest money laundering operation in the country.” @carolinewren pic.twitter.com/ocmyiOSzFC — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) July 23, 2024

While it’s reasonable to believe that Democrats were relieved to see Joe Biden drop out of the race, it’s impossible to believe that Kamala Harris, the least-liked Vice President since polling began, managed within 36 hours to unleash almost a million small donors. I’ll end this essay as I began it: When things sound too good to be true, they’re probably not true.