Not ready for prime time: Kamala Harris chooses to give a sorority speech over meeting a head of state

Kamala Harris really, really wants to be president.

But not the way normal people do.

Rather than showing voters how presidential she is, and "making history" by actually meeting the Prime Minister of Israel, one of America's top allies in person, in an event that would surely be all over the television news as free publicity sure to draw praise for her presidential timbre, she chose instead to go see a bunch of sorority sisters in Indiana and tell them all about how she's "making history."

According to Fox News:

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, instead giving a speech at a sorority conference on Wednesday. Fox News Digital confirmed on Tuesday that Harris declined to preside over a Wednesday joint address to Congress by Netanyahu because she will be in Indiana for an event that was previously scheduled, per an aide. According to the vice president's public schedule available Wednesday, that event is Harris' keynote speech at Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s Grand Boulé in Indianapolis.

And sure enough, it was pretty giggly:

Which is funny stuff, given her lack of foreign policy chops.

She could have nailed this for the cameras with Netanyahu, coming out as Lady Gracious at the airport, future president to current prime minister -- stately, dignified, gravitacious -- and then presided as President of the Senate receiving a foreign head of state today who denounced barbarism for all the world. It wouldn't have mattered if she disagreed with him on some things, he is a leading ally and she could have looking all powerbroker-ly and consequential for the cameras by hosting him, which would have been a boon for her in particular to shed her image as a manic giggler. She could have even done something of importance beyond camerawork as matters of state were discussed afterward.

Instead, she chose to go giggle with the sorority sisters about how important she was "making history," bragging and cackling with the gals about how much fun this all is, instead of actually ... making history.

Her chance came and went that morning though, with that snubbing of the Israeli prime minister for better things to do.

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin explores in depth the matter of Kamala's loathing for Israel as being behind it.

But I think it's a baser than just that, given that this is Kamala Harris we are talking about

She doesn't really want to be president. She doesn't like the job. She just likes the perks, the trappings, the appearance of being president, as if the presidency were a television series and she were an actress. Worse still, she just wants to talk about being president, she doesn't want to do the actual work of being president. As her staff have said in the past, she doesn't do her homework.

In this regard, she's like the dog chasing the car that won't know what to do when she catches it.

She passed up an opportunity to show she could be president for the golden chance to go giggle with the gals. That's quite a tell to voters.

