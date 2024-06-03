Lawfare: DNC flavor of the month

Recent revelations that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew an inverted American flag at their home three-years ago during the Jan. 6 event at the U.S. Capitol has resulted in a call by several prominent Democrat politicians for Alito to recuse himself from the Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 presidential immunity appeals case currently before the Court. Leading this effort is, “Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).”

Similar calls by the same people have been demanded of Justice Clarence Thomas over his own wife’s alleged involvement in Trump’s Jan. 6 response. Alito and Thomas have thus far refused these calls for their recusal. They also appear to be supported in their responses by Chief Justice John Roberts.

However, this recusal call has nothing to do with the “J6” presidential immunity case and everything to do with what was sure to be, even before last week’s jury verdict made it official, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appeal of his New York hush-money guilty verdict. Much less does it have anything to do with any affection or allegiance for the U.S. flag.

It’s improbable that the “J6” case will come to trial prior to November’s presidential election. Democrat calls for U.S. Supreme Court conservatives’ recusal from J6 is only a smokescreen to set the stage for an almost certain request by Trump’s defense team for an emergency U.S. Supreme Court appeal on the NYC hush verdict. Controlling this narrative and attempting to influence this appeal decision is the DNC's primary goal. Also, it is to villainize and keep alive the post-Roe contempt for conservative justices in the minds of the electorate prior to the Nov. 5 election.

The same people who claim Alito’s bias and demand his recusal now have and will defend the burning and desecration of the nation's flag in all manner of so-called “peaceful protest” during the Black Lives Matter riots and the pro-Hamas campus protests. They will also give apology for, and in other contexts, say they despise the American flag and the republic for which it stands.

“Lawfare” and "Fast & Furious" politics with the American justice system is the DNC flavor of the month.

Like Baskin-Robbins, Democrat Joseph Robinette "ice-cream" Biden’s reelection team is prepared to stack all 31 flavored scoops into his political cone of campaign trickery to win. Incredibly, about half of American voters will likely succumb to this brain-freezing farce. Sadly, the other half will find they’ve again been frozen out of a fair election.

Image: Lipscombr, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED