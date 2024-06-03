Newly released emails show Fauci’s NIAID deliberately used typos to evade FOIA requests

The cover-up continues to unravel at an astonishing rate.

On May 22nd, Dr. David Morens appeared before a congressional subcommittee to testify on the coronavirus “pandemic,” and what was presented was nothing short of explosive; Morens was (he’s now on administrative leave) a “senior scientific advisor” for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the direction of Anthony Fauci.

Greg Piper of Just the News reported on the hearing, noting perhaps the most shocking detail of all—Morens’s emails revealed a certain professional practice at Fauci’s NIAID, and that was the implementation of typos, a deliberate misspelling of certain names and words, as a measure to evade detection on FOIA requests. (FOIA stands for Freedom of Information Act, and anyone can file these requests with federal offices and agencies to gather information that would have previously been out of public view.) Here’s what Piper wrote:

GOP staff released a report that showed Morens – now on administrative leave – bragging to Daszak that ‘there is no worry about FOIAs’ because Fauci is ‘too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble’ and Morens can ‘send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house.’ Emails released by the subcommittee this week show Folkers internally referred to EcoHealth, which passed through NIAID grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as ‘Ec~Health,’ and virologist Kristian Andersen, who said Fauci ‘prompted’ him and other scientists to write the narrative-setting ‘Proximal Origin’ paper against the lab-leak theory, as ‘Anders$n.’ … The new emails suggest NIAID employees ‘strategically use language to avoid key word searches’ by intentionally misspelling expected search terms, and that Folkers specifically did this ‘routinely,’….

For context, “Daszak” is Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, and “Folkers” is Greg Folkers, Fauci’s former chief of staff.

Huh, almost like they had something to hide, right? Piper anticipated an NIH defense:

NIH could respond that its employees are simply bad at spelling. A social media user pointed Just the News to 11 grants worth tens of millions of dollars in NIH’s funding database that identify the recipient as ‘Janessen,’ referring to vaccine maker Jannsen, responsible for the since-discontinued Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The difference though should be obvious—one of these can actually pass off as a legitimate typo by government bureaucrats, the other is using symbols in place of letters. No one would ever genuinely believe that top scientists at the NIAID actually thought somebody had a dollar sign in his name, or that EcoHealth was spelled with a tilde in place of the “o” sound.

They evaded FOIA emails with a "typo" using the $ sign. Then he was paid off.



But, according to the Peters (Daszak and Hotez), there is an unwarranted "attack" on $cientists. https://t.co/0G8Bk6zU8T — Steven Middendorp (@smiddendorp22) May 28, 2024

Oh, and there was this too:

NIAID's ‘foia lady’ showed Morens ‘how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA’d but before the search starts,’ according to an email from Morens to Daszak, read aloud by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., at Tabak’s hearing. Morens confirmed to Comer at that hearing that the ‘foia lady’ who helped him was since-retired Margaret Moore, The Washington Examiner reported. Wenstrup told Fox News he was likely to bring in Moore, who also goes by ‘Marge,’ for a transcribed interview. NIH removed Moore’s directory listing, but public health watchdog U.S. Right to Know preserved an archived version.

Don’t they know that the internet never forgets?

Now, if using typos to evade FOIA requests were truly standard practice at the NIAID, is it the same at other government agencies too?

One of the ways the FBI works to flout public records laws is to “accidentally” introduce little typos and misspellings into people’s FOIA requests. This will cause a delay of many months, may not be caught by the requester at all, and looks like an innocent error. pic.twitter.com/L2V5NUDeus — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) May 29, 2024

When you “search” for “James Corney” on the DOJ website, why do a bunch of documents populate regarding former FBI director James B. Comey? Documents specifically related to the propagandistic Steele Dossier? Is the agency trying to hide the most incriminating evidence behind a “typo” too?

How deep (state) does this “typo” ruse really go?

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.