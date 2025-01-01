The Stakes in the F Train Tragedy

The footage is beyond horrifying: a woman burning to death in a New York City subway car, her alleged killer calmly watching her die, indifferent to the human suffering he caused. This tragedy was soon followed by another harrowing incident: a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack, leaving him in critical condition.

These aren’t just indictments of individual depravity — they’re glaring symptoms of the larger rot afflicting New York and, indeed, the nation. This rot is fostered by the reckless policies of leaders like Governor Kathy Hochul and the Biden administration, who prioritize ideological posturing over the rule of law and public safety.

The suspect in the horrific F train attack, according to reports, is an illegal alien. That fact alone should be enough to spark a national conversation about the consequences of sanctuary policies and the refusal to enforce immigration laws. But in today’s political climate, will it? Or will it be waved away as yet another “isolated incident,” treated as an inconvenient anecdote for an ideology that grows more indefensible with each passing day?

As someone who once marveled at the energy and resilience of New York, it’s devastating to see the city devolve into a dangerous free-for-all. Walking through its subway stations now feels less like experiencing the cultural heartbeat of America and more like bracing for the next headline-worthy tragedy.

A Sanctuary for Lawlessness

New York has proudly proclaimed itself a “sanctuary” for illegal aliens, shielding them from federal immigration enforcement and lavishing resources on them. Advocates insist that this approach is rooted in compassion, but the real-world results tell a different story. The floodgates have been thrown open — not just to those seeking a better life, but to individuals whose intentions are far more sinister.

By refusing to cooperate with federal authorities and actively obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws, New York has created a two-tiered system of justice: one where American citizens are held accountable for their actions while illegal immigrants enjoy de facto immunity. The result? Communities across the state are forced to bear the burden of policies that reward lawlessness and undermine public safety.

This isn’t compassion; it’s reckless malfeasance. And its human cost is mounting.

Hochul’s Tone-Deaf Victory Lap

On the same day two subway riders were brutally stabbed in Queens — one in the face, another in the chest — and another passenger was barbarically burned alive, Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media to congratulate herself for “making subways safer.” Her post, which featured a photo-op of her smiling with subway riders, landed like a slap in the face to New Yorkers reeling from these horrific events.

It’s hard to imagine a more oblivious and tone-deaf response from a leader. Crime and chaos are engulfing the city’s transit system, yet Hochul continues to pose for selfies and celebrate hollow victories that do not address the root causes of this lawlessness. She touted security measures like deploying the National Guard and installing cameras, but what good is a camera after someone has been burned alive? These are surface-level solutions for problems that demand systemic changes. Cameras don’t prevent crimes; they simply document the horrors.

Worse still, the killing of a subway rider by fire on the F train marks a gruesome milestone: 11 murders in New York City’s subway system in 2024, the highest number in decades. According to The Atlantic, this alarming figure adds to the pervasive unease felt by New Yorkers during their daily commutes. Violent crime on a per-rider basis has also risen, leaving millions worried about whether they will be next. These statistics paint a stark contrast to Hochul’s self-congratulatory messaging and expose the failures of her administration’s approach.

What’s worse, New York City’s trajectory is starting to mirror its darkest eras: the spiraling decline of the 1970s and the David Dinkins era, when rampant crime left residents paralyzed with fear. Hochul’s response today feels eerily reminiscent of the pre-Giuliani years, when political leaders offered platitudes but no solutions. Back then, New York turned things around by embracing broken windows theory — the idea that addressing small crimes prevents larger ones. But Hochul’s administration has abandoned this lesson, allowing unchecked lawlessness to fester.

Her timing has rightly drawn bipartisan criticism. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle have labeled her response as disconnected from reality. While Hochul focuses on optics, New Yorkers are left grappling with the reality of a transit system that feels increasingly unsafe.

Washington’s Role in the Crisis

Hochul’s actions are merely an extension of the broader agenda emanating from Washington, where the Biden administration has treated border enforcement as optional. The federal government’s refusal to enforce immigration laws has overwhelmed communities nationwide, but in a sanctuary state like New York, the effects are particularly acute.

New York’s sanctuary policies, layered on top of Washington’s inaction, have created a perfect storm. Millions of illegal crossings nationally, coupled with policies that shield individuals from deportation and prosecution, have left cities like New York withstanding the worst of these failures. In a densely populated metropolis where millions rely on public transit daily, the consequences are not theoretical; they are immediate and deadly.

The crisis in New York serves as a cautionary tale for the nation. When federal leaders abdicate their responsibilities and local officials double down on ideological policies, the result is chaos that spreads beyond New York’s borders. The sanctuary state model has created a revolving door of crime and lawlessness, leaving New Yorkers, and increasingly Americans in other urban centers, to suffer the consequences. The so-called “compassionate” policies that shield repeat offenders may be politically expedient for progressive leaders, but they do nothing to protect the law-abiding citizens who must navigate the aftermath.

As New Yorkers struggle with these failures, Americans in other states are watching their own cities edge closer to the precipice. Washington’s refusal to act enables sanctuary policies to flourish, with repercussions that will ripple across the country until leaders prioritize safety and the enforcement of the law.

A Path Forward

New Yorkers have turned the tide before, and they can do it again — but it will take more than surface-level fixes or political posturing. Broken windows theory worked because it addresses the root causes of decay and disorder, restoring confidence and reclaiming public spaces. That lesson must be relearned today. Ending sanctuary policies and enforcing immigration laws already on the books is a critical first step, but it’s not the last. Leaders must commit to systemic reforms that prioritize safety, accountability, and the rule of law.

The F train tragedy and the recent assault of a man pushed onto the tracks are not just horrifying incidents; they’re wake-up calls. New York is spiraling toward another dark era, and only bold leadership can reverse course. If Hochul and her allies refuse to act, the people of New York must demand leaders who will. The stakes are too high to wait.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder and editor of The American Salient and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast.

Image: Billie Grace Ward via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.