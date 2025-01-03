The FBI's Oblivious Terror Agenda

So busy has the FBI been these past four years rounding up the “terrorists” who “stormed” the Capitol on January 6, 2021 -- nearly 1600 and counting -- that they have not had time to track guys like New Orleans lifetaker Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Make no mistake: From the Feds’ perspective, the J6ers were terrorists. To read the charging documents of those arrested shows just how much high-level time was frivolously spent identifying these citizens, charging them, arresting them, and making sure they were convicted. In the zero-sum game of law and order, the only ones who benefitted from the feds’ January 6 obsession were lethal clowns like Jabbar.

The seriousness of the fed J6 pursuit borders on self-parody, the person responsible for tracking great-grandmother Lavrenz Lavrenz, for example, was a “U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special Agent and FBI Task Force Officer assigned to the FBI’s Colorado Springs Resident Agency (CSRA), National Security Squad 2, which is part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.” Specifically, the agent was “tasked with investigating terrorism activity, both foreign and domestic, in the CSRA area of responsibility.”

Tracking a terrorist like Lavrenz took countless man-hours. Once, “multiple tipsters” alerted the FBI that Lavrenz had entered the Capitol, Agent X (I’m presuming a female) swung into action. She and her colleagues searched cellular telephone tower records and traced Lavrenz’s phone to the Capitol during the January 6 brouhaha. Bingo!

FBI agents descended on Lavrenz’s home on April 19, 2021. Lavrenz does not think the choice of days a coincidence. April 19 is Patriots Day, the day set aside to remember the citizens who resisted British world order in 1775 Massachusetts. Hearing a knock at the door of her semi-rural Colorado home, she opened it to find a man and a woman who had come to investigate.

“I’m sorry,” said Lavrenz, “I’m in the middle of baking a cake for my son’s birthday.” She asked if they could reschedule their visit. To her surprise, they agreed. They apparently had plenty of time on their hands,

On April 26, 2021, the agents came back for an alleged “consensual interview.” Lavrenz had nothing to hide. She had driven by herself from Colorado Springs “to pray for the nation.” In her “Statement of Facts” Agent X claimed that Lavrenz had gone to D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally. In fact, Lavrenz did not attend the “Rally to Save America,” as it was rightly called, and had had no intention of doing so.

Instead, Lavrenz joined others on a platform on the Capitol’s relatively peaceful east side to pray publicly about the 1620 Covenant, more commonly known as the Mayflower Compact. She believes the nation was consecrated to the glory of God and holds out hope that America will one day fulfill the covenant’s promises.

Agent X conceded that Lavrenz entered the Capitol through the open main doors. This occurred at 2:43 p.m. as Agent X confirmed by identifying the white-hatted Lavrenz amidst a crowd of protestors swarming in. To make her case, Agent X inserted into the Statement of Facts seven color images pulled from the surveillance video tracking Lavrenz’s passage through the Capitol.

At 2:44 p.m. Lavrenz climbed the stairs to the Rotunda. From 2:45 to 2:47 p.m. she “milled about in the Rotunda.” Then, “she briefly left the Rotunda for a few minutes, returning at 2:50 p.m.” At 2:51, she left the Rotunda, descended the same stairs she had climbed minutes earlier, “spoke briefly to a U.S. Capitol Police officer,” and left the building at 2:53 -- ten minutes of prayer or, from the FBI’s perspective, pure terror.

A few months after her April 2021 interview, Lavrenz heard back from the agents. They told her she had reason to be glad: she was only going to be charged with four misdemeanors. “Glad?” thought Lavrenz. “I shouldn’t be charged with anything.”

Lavrenz was spared the shock and awe raids endured by many J6ers, but she was not spared the indignity of an arrest. On the chilly morning of December 19, Lavrenz surrendered. The authorities handcuffed the great-grandmother, fingerprinted her, took her mug shot, and put her in a cell awaiting the judge.

“My heart was rejoicing,” she told me, “that I could stand up for my country.” In the subsequent hearings and meetings with attorneys, Lavrenz, her resolve stiffened by her faith and the support of her family, refused to do the one thing that the authorities counted on her to do: take a plea deal.

Plea deals were essential to keep the tumbrils rolling in D.C. There were multiple thousands of citizens in and around the Capitol on January 6, and the Biden DoJ was hell-bent on arresting as many of them as possible. Trials, however, slowed the whole process down and drove expenses up.

Agent X saw fit to recommend four charges: entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, engaging in disorderly conduct, and parading or picketing in any Capitol building. The fact that the certification process had been postponed and members of Congress evacuated before Lavrenz entered the Capitol did not affect Agent X’s thinking.

After three years in time-consuming limbo, Lavrenz went to trial in late March 2024, charged with the four recommended misdemeanors. Lavrenz must have disappointed the jurors. Human nature being what it is, they were likely hoping for some fire-breathing Proud Boy or Oath Keeper, a trophy perp whose conviction they could dine out on until Armageddon. Instead, they got a prayerful, well turned-out great grandma who did nothing worse than enter the “People’s House” through a door that had opened from within.

Lavrenz was predictably convicted on all four counts -- the D.C. jurors have convicted every J6er to face them. She received a stiffer sentence than Ray Epps, but a lighter sentence than most J6ers who went to trial, specially six months of home incarceration, probation to follow, and a $103,000 fine.

To understand the obscenely disproportionate time, effort, and expense wasted on pursuing the J6ers first multiply Lavrenz’s case by 1600 and then recall that the Kavanaugh rioters got off with $30-$50 fines. Now, keep this calculus in mind next time you learn of a lethal attack on American citizens.

To learn more of Lavrenz’s ordeal and others, please see Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6.

