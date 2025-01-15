January 20 – A New Independence Day

Independence Day, observed annually on July 4, is a national holiday that honors the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. This pivotal document marked the founding of the United States of America and its liberation from British tyranny and oppression.

In the mid-1990s, a song with the same title was awarded Country Music Song of the Year. Performed by Martina McBride, it celebrates a woman’s liberation from her abusive husband.

What are the commonalities? Oppression and abuse. Is anyone else sensing a strong stench of these in America, what used to be a shining city on a hill?

Could January 20, which is less than a week away, become another Independence Day for Americans who strive for freedom against a tyrannical federal government?

Tyranny begins gradually before escalating rapidly. After the Declaration of Independence was signed, Benjamin Franklin responded to the inquiry, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" by saying, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Where is America since the days of the Founding Fathers?

In the last twenty years, tyranny has intensified as America underwent a "fundamental change," as promised by a former U.S. President. America’s government and administrative state are now all-consuming.

Many wars have been waged, wasting American lives and resources, frequently started under false pretenses to benefit the military-industrial complex, politicians, and their donors.

We have a figurehead president spending America into oblivion, supporting foreign wars, and leaving our borders wide open. That’s just scratching the surface.

What would a new Independence Day in America look like? Eight years ago, the appetizer was served, but the main course begins next week.

In June 2015, a brash and bombastic Queens real estate developer descended the escalator in his 5th Avenue skyscraper, promising to take on the establishment and “drain the swamp.”

In 2016, he astonished both the ruling class and himself by winning the presidency. Nevertheless, the government he was meant to lead sabotaged him, ultimately preventing him from securing a second term.

To many, November 2020 was the end. In reality, it was just a pause, time for one of the worst-treated Presidents in history to regroup. This allowed Americans to bear witness to the systematic destruction of America over the past four years.

Now he is ready to go, and Independence Day is around the corner.

Starting with his cabinet, Trump nominated a group of non-establishment individuals who share his America First vision and are not angling for the approval of the Washington Post or the Chamber of Commerce. This is a big difference from eight years ago, when D.C. newcomer Donald Trump tried to play nice with the GOP establishment.

The AP is worried that Trump will hit the ground running. “President-elect Donald Trump is preparing more than 100 executive orders starting Day One of the new White House, in what amounts to a shock-and-awe campaign on border security, deportations, and a rush of other policy priorities.”

Before the dust settles on his inauguration, the MAGA agenda will be planted and growing.

On the foreign policy front, expect swift negotiations with Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, China, and North Korea, which are currently global hotspots and each a potential spark for a world-ending nuclear war.

Lawfare will end next week, hopefully with pardons for those who have been wrongly indicted and imprisoned, along with accountability for those who exploit the vast powers of the intelligence and justice departments for political gain and to punish their opponents.

Several U.S. Supreme Court vacancies are likely in the next four years, giving Trump the opportunity to appoint constitutional justices who will hopefully act as such once they wear their black robes.

Assuming that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed, there will be disclosure and accountability for the medical and pharmaceutical establishment, following the money and uncovering the truth about all things COVID. Making America healthy again will be more than a catch phrase.

Censorship will be replaced by the long-established principle of free speech. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is already cozying up to Trump to prepare for the free speech wave that will hit America next week.

What do Americans think about all this? Do they believe that a new Independence Day is on the horizon? Rasmussen Reports asked likely U.S. voters this question and found that Americans are ready for overdue change.

The response was unsurprising. “Most voters say nothing President Joe Biden did during the past four years helped them, and nearly half believe he ranks among America’s worst presidents.”

Going further, “Just two weeks before he leaves the White House, 54% say that since Biden became president, he has not enacted any policy that made their life better. Thirty-four percent (34%) say Biden’s policies have made their life better, and 11% are not sure.”

Rasmussen Reports also revealed that 40% of Americans feel their financial situation has declined in the last six months, compared to only 19% who believe it has improved.

On January 14, the Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll compared Trump's and Biden's approval ratings at similar points in their presidencies. Trump had a 46% total approval rating, while Biden trailed behind at 43%.

If you want other opinions, Monmouth University polling agrees. “A majority of Americans say they are optimistic about the policies President-elect Trump will pursue in his incoming administration, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.”

The Real Clear Politics average poll of Trump’s transition shows approval +11.3 over disapproval. Out-of-touch corporate media may be distraught over Trump’s return, but the American people don’t share their pessimism.

Inauguration Day is less than a week away. Pray that Trump’s enemies, whether foreign or domestic, do not remove Trump during this period and that Biden’s team refrains from instigating a nuclear conflict, a new pandemic, or some other black swan event to derail the new administration. The Senate must quickly confirm Trump’s cabinet so they can commence their duties on day one.

Americans must hold their elected officials accountable. Trump was the clear choice of American voters. Congressional Republicans need to lead, follow, or get out of the way. Voters should keep the pressure on them, and I’m sure Team Trump is already doing that.

If Trump accomplishes even half of what he promises, we may celebrate another future Independence Day on January 20 every year.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

