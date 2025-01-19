The FBI sweeps DEI under the rug

During my police career, there was no such thing as DEI. We were happy to hire police officers of either gender and of any race so long as they were well qualified. Nobody got or kept their job because of their gender, pretend gender or race. In fact, anyone claiming to be trans would have been very unlikely to have made it past a written application on account of mental incapacity. To be sure, a wide variety of wildly unqualified people applied, but none made the grade.

It would seem since 2012, that was not the way things worked with the FBI, the agency that would have us believe it is the world’s premier law enforcement agency. As I noted in Taking the DEI out of the FBI on January 7, DEI, established in 2012 during Obama’s term, has been rampant in that agency, forcing obviously incompetent, even dangerous, DEI hires on qualified and capable FBI field offices, people who can’t be fired despite, among other failings, being functionally illiterate.

Now we’re learning the FBI isn’t firing incompetent and dangerous DEI hires, but it is, at the last minute before Donald Trump takes office, shutting down its DEI apparatus:

The FBI has closed its DEI office, Fox News can confirm. "In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024," the agency told Fox News Digital on Thursday. The agency didn't specify why it had closed the office, although many Republicans have been critical of it prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, saying that had overshadowed national security.

The FBI’s DEI focus became an embarrassment the FBI couldn’t hide when after the Islamist attack on New Orleans on New Year’s Day, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Office, a young, black woman resplendent in a nose ring, claimed the attack had nothing to do with terrorism, a nonsensical proclamation the FBI had to walk back within an hour. That apparent DEI hire was replaced by a Deputy Director from the DC office who looked like an FBI supervisor and flew in as fast as he could.

The FBI page on diversity and inclusion – that was still on its website as of Thursday – says the agency is "committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce. In 2015, the FBI added diversity as one of the organization's core values. It continued: "We believe that differences in thought and belief, in race and religion, in orientation, and in ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience. We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people. We also understand we have work to do. We stand committed, as today’s FBI, to fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity."

Interesting that the FBI, most obviously during Biden’s handler’s term, didn’t much care for diversity of thought and speech among Normal Americans.

So, the FBI is supposedly shutting down its DEI efforts, but are they, like most other government agencies, merely rebranding those organizations and shifting their DEI employees to those rebranded cells? Former Special Agent Nicole Parker notes there’s a lot of rebranding to do:

Parker also noted that there are numerous other groups within the FBI aside from the DEI office, including the American Indian and Alaska Native Advisory Committee, Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee, Black Affairs Diversity Committee, Bureau Equality, Hispanic Advisory Board, Near and Middle East Advisory Committee, Persons with Disabilities Advisory Committee, Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee, and the Women's Advisory Committee.

And that’s not all. There are other “resource groups”:

...including Blacks in Government, FBI African American Millennials, FBI Family, FBI Jewish Americans, FBI Latinos for Empowerment Advancement and Development, FBI Pride, Federal Asian Pacific American Counsel, Federally Employed Women…

The FBI’s attempt to hide its DEI focus has an obvious motivation:

The scramble to hide evidence comes as President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has begun gathering names of senior officers who pushed DEI. One source familiar with the plan told Breitbart News that an executive order has been drafted to create a panel to recommend those senior officers for elimination and that the EO is “definitely” going to Trump’s desk.

Noting the FBI’s attempt to avoid scrutiny, President-elect Trump issued this demand:

Graphic: Truth Social Screenshot

It’s clear Trump is determined to eliminate DEI in the federal government, and also eliminate those responsible for allowing it to degrade the focus and effectiveness of those agencies, including the FBI. It’s also highly likely the shredders at FBI headquarters have been working overtime from the moment Trump was elected.

With any luck, Mr. Trump will ensure the FBI is returned to a law enforcement and national security focus, and those responsible for damaging it and America through DEI, or trying to hide their DEI involvement, will soon be looking for honest work.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.