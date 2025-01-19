After 60 Minutes interview, FBI director Christopher Wray reminds why FBI credibility is in shambles

The Justice Department did little, if anything, to stop the millions of illegals that the Biden administration openly allowed to come across the border.

The illegals crossing included gangs, terrorists, killers, rapists, and tens of thousands of young Chinese men.

And now, on Joe Biden's, Merrick Garland's and Christopher Wray's way out, we learn that Chinese "transactional criminal organizations" are getting licenses to sell marijuana in Maine.

Anyone who would think this is only going on in Maine needs to have his head examined.

The Chinese have been allowed to essentially infiltrate America in many ways, including the Biden administration allowing them to send a spy balloon over America.

Biden stamped his feet when he started getting complaints about it from the public and sent China a stern warning to stop.

China is communist and controls everything in that country, yet Wray can't find the connection

Wray responded saying the FBI was actively conducting several investigations into the connections between illegal grow operations and the Chinese government itself. Still, no clear connections had been established at the time. Wray did, however, acknowledge the agency is seeing more ties between the growing operations and Chinese organized crime. As for why the Chinese TCOs are choosing to engage in illicit marijuana cultivation, Wray went on to say, “Our assessment is that it’s a combination of the fact that it is activity that can be done relatively cheaply, and by comparison to other drugs in the United States, the consequences that they face from a legal perspective are not as severe as that they might be in other countries where they might also want to operate.”

Here are some things the Justice Department, including the FBI, has done the last nine years instead of keeping Chinese and other gang members out of the country:

Not charging Hillary no matter how many crimes she committed. She was above the law.



Lying to the FISA court so they could illegally spy on people surrounding Trump. Of course the FBI officials involved were above the law.



Having a two-year investigation into Russian collusion with Trump even though there was never any evidence there was.



Focusing on DEI instead of hiring and promoting based on merit.



Targeting pro-life people.



Ignoring the violent people who targeted crisis pregnancy centers and churches.



Jailing as many protesters, mostly peaceful, of an election because they supported Trump.



Letting go of most of the violent protesters that destroyed buildings, and cities in 2020. They were special.



Having endless investigations of Trump.



Making sure the public wasn't allowed to see the interview of Biden about classified documents. Of course, Garland allowed the public to see the political hit job on Trump by Jack Smith where he pretended Trump was guilty.



Making sure Biden was above the law no matter how many crimes he committed.



Not charging Hunter with the crime of taking kickbacks and registering as a foreign agent.



Lying to the media to bury the Biden laptop story because they were campaigning for Biden.



Targeting Catholics who liked to go to traditional Latin Masses.



Targeting parents who dared disagree with schools who shut the doors because of the lies of Fauci And the CDC.



Letting go of the terrorists from GITMO. Sending them to another country so they can commit more terrorist acts is brilliant.



Commuting sentences of death row inmates. Garland is and has been a puppet.

Basically, the Justice Department, including the FBI, has been politicized to destroy Trump and his supporters to protect Democrats.

Sadly, most of the media has been involved. They have lied continuously that Joe Biden didn't do anything wrong, that Trump colluded with Russia, that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation, that Fauci is honest, that Biden was sharp as a tack, that the Justice Department ws independent and that they are worried that Trump will politicize it even though he didn't during his first four years in office.

It's hogwash. We all know what their credibility looks like in the wake of that show.