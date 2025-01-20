Terrorism: hybrid warfare in America

I’ve been writing about the coming mass terror attacks in America for some time, a recent example being Terrorist attacks in America: just a matter of time? in July, 2024. The answer, I fear, is “yes.” In that article, and others, I suggested the thousands, even tens of thousands, of known and likely terrorists taking advantage of the Harris/Biden open borders are not here seeking a better life among infidels they hate and believe it their religious duty to slaughter.

These are the kinds of people, who, as in Kurt Schlichter’s novel The Attack, are likely to carry out coordinated attacks across the country using automatic weapons and low yield explosives. Given the time, they’ll engage in torture, rape and mutilation, all common Islamist terror practices. They’re unlikely to engage in spectacular attacks like 9-11. They’d be more likely to be intercepted and they’re not necessary. Hundreds of coordinated attacks across the country carried out by teams of three or four, or even one in every state, would be more than enough to fulfill terrorist goals.

Then there are the thousands of Chinese nationals, most young, fit men of military age, appearance and bearing. Even our feckless FBI and DHS have admitted at least some of them appear to be Chinese soldiers, though they have no idea who or where they are. They would be unlikely to engage in Islamist-style attacks, which for them would be acts of war. Sabotage of all kinds, however—hybrid warfare—would be right up their alley. Austin Bay agrees:

The appalling Los Angeles fires illustrate a climate, terrain, vegetation and governmental vulnerability a clever enemy could exploit, especially enemies like Russia and China who practice hybrid warfare. Hybrid warfare is war waged under the veneer of "plausible deniability." Which means the bad guys attacked you but they claim you can't prove it.

This has been particularly true under the Harris/Biden regime. They have been fanatic about denying terrorism, even when it can be nothing else. The hapless DEI hire, nose-ringed FBI agent who denied the New Orleans attack was terrorism, forcing the FBI to admit it was an hour later, is only one example. With the border soon to be closed, the Trump administration will have every reason to accurately label terrorism.

On Jan. 1, New Orleans suffered a deadly terrorist attack. Revived Islamo-fascist terrorism is on the minds of many Americans. Our enemies, however, do practice sabotage. In 2024, on at least three occasions, cargo shipments from Eastern Europe caught fire in airports and warehouses in Poland, Germany and Britain. The Biden administration subsequently concluded the explosive packages were a Russian "test run" for future bomb shipments to Canada and the U.S. Media have speculated the operations' raison d'etre was to bring the war in Ukraine to North America. That might be the fire next time.

The California fires very well might have been terrorism, but we’re unlikely ever to know, and Bay is right. Accuse the Russians or Chinese and they’ll deny it and dare us to prove it. Certainly, the conditions for the fires were present due to Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) malice, incompetence and general stupidity, but that just makes sabotage of that kind easier. Unless the federal government forces sanity down the unwilling throats of California politicians in exchange for federal aid, those same conditions, including a lack of water for firefighting, will remain.

Imagine Chinese saboteurs coordinating with Islamist terrorists. They set forest fires, and fires in essential industries which Islamists exploit. Firefighters rushing to fires can’t provide paramedic services, and ambulance services would be immediately overrun. Better yet, ambush the first responders.

Even as thankfully former FBI Director Christopher Wray grudgingly admitted the terror danger is beyond anything we’ve ever seen, he was loath to admit the open border had anything to do with it. Because he was merely covering his bureaucratic ass, he also apparently did nothing to direct the FBI to fulfill its counter-terror and counter-espionage missions, preferring instead to use the Bureau to bedevil D/s/c’s political enemies and Normal Americans like Catholics who like the Latin Mass and parents visiting school board meetings because they are worried about the sexual and political indoctrination of their children.

And while the DHS has admitted to hundreds of people on terrorist watch lists supposedly being contacted at the borders, they aren’t admitting what they did with them, which means they released most of them into the country with no idea where they are or what they’re planning.

The poor and fanatic of the Muslim world don’t find their way around the globe to south of the border and across it without the kind of money and support that comes from well-heeled enemies, most of whom were directly financed by Joe Biden’s handlers. Likewise, no one leaves China without the CCP’s knowledge and permission.

Donald Trump will move heaven and earth to protect America, but that’s going to take time, time we may not have.

