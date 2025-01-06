Sneaking in the gay agenda

My disappointment and anger couldn’t have been more acute when I discovered I was being held hostage to the LGBTQ movement in my TV viewing habits.

Streaming Harlan Coben mysteries is usually a fun experience, something to try to figure out, much like the whodunits of Agatha Christie’s era of mystery writing. The Netflix TV series, “Missing You” was going along just fine: Brit cop tries to find out who murdered her cop father and also why her fiancé left her after their engagement party. Turns out everyone was covering for dead daddy, but I digress.

SPOILER ALERT: During the several episodes, one character, “Aqua”, is a “trans woman,” the trans part of which seems to have nothing to do with the plot itself. “She” doesn’t show up all that often, so I thought that Aqua was just a trans person hired for a minor role in the plot, but no. “She” was also in on the plot to cover for dead daddy.

Here’s the reason for my anger and disappointment: I was enjoying the TV series until the very last few minutes of the last episode where it is revealed that the heroine’s father, the murder victim, was gay and that’s why he was murdered — to cover up his gayness. We also find out Aqua’s role which was semi-interesting but not at all crucial to the plot. It’s like “she” was tossed in to rile the viewers even more.

THE POINT: There was no indication of the LGBTQ agenda until the very last moments, which means there was deliberate deception involved in presenting this TV series. They wanted you glued to your chair so they could shove the gay bits down your throat at the last minute unless you didn’t want to find out whodunnit. Talk about feeling violated.

I don’t know whose bad judgment this was but what I do know is that this is the last Harlan Coben TV series or movie I will watch. That was a dirty trick because I don’t knowingly watch gay themed entertainment.

Until Netflix and Prime Video (the ones I use) stop presenting offensive content by sneaking it in at the last minute, they will lose my viewership. This was a particularly nasty transgression (no pun intended) because you had no inkling of the gay plot until the last seconds. And then, to rub it in, the gay dead cop is presented as a sympathetic character.

Sorry, not buying gay, especially when I know it at the start. I lose nothing by turning it off and watching something else. It seems like trans, gay, and now intersex is a theme movie-makers are embracing like they embrace food and shelter: necessary to their survival.

They are reading the room entirely wrong except within their own circles and that room is getting smaller all the time.

