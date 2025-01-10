Scenes from a funeral
The noted writer, columnist, playwright, and thinker George Ade famously observed, “In the city, a funeral is just an interruption of traffic; in the country, it is a form of entertainment.”
We witnessed this yesterday during the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter
The state funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral and attended by all former presidents, vice presidents, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Social media users made fascinating and funny observations and drew interesting inferences about things they observed.
The slightly light-hearted attitude was not in poor taste because Carter lived a full life and departed this world as a centenarian. Some orators at the funeral engaged in humor while delivering their eulogies.
Calling the dynamics among the top attendees at the funeral 'complex' would be an understatement.
During a meeting in 2021 with Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron remarked that it was "great to have a U.S. president part of the club." This was a slight to President Trump. It only served as a reminder that Trump has challenged the status quo and placed his nation first, so he was a nuisance to the club.
We saw some evidence of the club, even at the funeral.
Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama refused to acknowledge President Trump or his wife Melania upon arrival.
Could they have met before the funeral and hence another greeting was unnecessary?
Possibly.
It is also likely that people chose to not make an overt display of camaraderie because it was a somber occasion.
But Bush did acknowledge Obama with a sportsy slap on the latter's stomach and shook hands with all the vice presidents in the row behind and even had a brief word with them.
Obama did shake hands with Al Gore and Mike Pence and so did President Trump.
Mike Pence's wife refused to acknowledge Trump but shook hands with Obama.
Obama and President Donald Trump were engaged in what seemed like a fun conversation, with Obama breaking into laughter at one moment.
The Clintons didn't acknowledge any presidents but exchanged words with the vice presidents. George W. Bush seemed miffed for being ignored despite rising courteously to greet the Clintons.
Joe Biden occasionally looked like he was napping while Kamala Harris seemed curmudgeonly, and yes, Jill Biden didn't acknowledge her husband's deputy, despite sitting right next to her.
So here are some posts about what happened at the funeral:
LOTS OF MATERIAL SO FAR AT JIMMY CARTER'S FUNERAL:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025
- Trump shakes hands with Mike Pence.
- Obama does not shake Trump or Melania's hand - but shakes everyone else's hands.
- Bush walks right past the Trump's, then slaps Obama in the stomach and shakes hands with everyone else.
-… pic.twitter.com/Nx5vZ77Hqb
Some were focused on the electoral records of all seated:
January 9, 2025
Some had hilarious comments on the Trump and Obama conversation:
A few notes -— West Village Guy (@VillageWest14) January 9, 2025
Obama and Trump look more interested in talking to each other than any of the couples.
Doug and Kamala switched seats when she saw Trump and now she and Jill won’t look at each other.
Where Michelle?
At least 5 people in frame whose legacies were vanquished by… pic.twitter.com/bmGhogjYpR
"Thank God you guys couldn't find an autistic incel with better aim" pic.twitter.com/Q7cmtncknw
— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) January 9, 2025
I bet Trump is asking Obama about Michelle's weiner. pic.twitter.com/RTG57xHsT4— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) January 10, 2025
A lip reader attempted to decipher the contents of the conversation:
Kamala Harris looks back at Trump, who is talking with Obama ... ( Carter funeral ) pic.twitter.com/fnC3BqKmRO
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 9, 2025
Some rightly pointed out that the Democrats never really believed in their dangerous and slanderous overstatements comparing Trump to Hitler, but they said it anyway to fearmonger and conceal their appalling record:
TOP: Obama implies Trump wants to be like H*tler.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025
BOTTOM: Obama yucks it up with the guy who wants to be like H*tler.
🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/RAWYkh2wT8
Some noted the frostiness between Jill and Kamala:
Even CNN is admitting Joe and Jill Biden hate Kamala Harris 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2025
“You didn’t see a particularly warm greeting between the First Couple and the Second Couple here…”
They won’t even LOOK at each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/yHRPCy0RNG
Some caught Biden napping and noted that Biden was older than both Clinton and Bush who were elected more than 25 years ago:
Biden is older than Bill Clinton, who was elected 35 years ago, and George Bush, who was elected 25 years ago. Hillary was never elected to anything. pic.twitter.com/WI2HKpUBVx— JT (@WWCL1985) January 9, 2025
Biden is taking a nap at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/V67EwguB7L
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 9, 2025
It wouldn’t be a big, very serious event without Joe Biden taking a nap…— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/MqMjJ6nw9b
There was a Democrat operative who attempted to suggest that Trump was napping but was corrected by an alert user:
😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9rEhQr59IO— Gif And Let Die l𓁹 𓁹l (@jcvsqz) January 10, 2025
HOW UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL: CNN says that Michelle Obama has a "scheduling conflict, and she is still actually in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation."— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025
Imagine if Melania Trump did this. The leftist media would be in total meltdown. pic.twitter.com/XMl1417RVk
Hearing serious talk that the reason Michelle isn't at the funeral isn't that she wasn't invited, but that she and Barack are on the outs
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2025
One year ago today Melania lost her beloved mother but she still showed up to pay her respects to President Carter and his family. The sadness is visible. Prayers for our incoming First Lady. pic.twitter.com/fsbM9Q92BO— Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) January 10, 2025
Even Hunter Biden was there, he looked restless and kept rubbing his nose:
Pardoned first son Hunter Biden attends Carter's funeral ceremony pic.twitter.com/XzaKcv1Zhl
— New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2025
Justin Trudeau still wearing what appeared to be friendship bracelets awkwardly glared at Trump as the President-elect walked by:
Justin Trudeau looking uncomfortable as Trump takes his seat beside Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.— Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) January 9, 2025
Wearing his friendship bracelets. Seriously, how embarrassing for Canadians.
This is why Trump jokes about Canada being the 51st state. 🇺🇸
Trudeau is seen as a total joke. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IvBrkOQ44K
So how would one sum up the occasion?
The drama among the various dignitaries made it seem like Rembrandt's paintings had come to life.