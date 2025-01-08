News Nuggets

*Public health officials (i.e. “experts”) are warning Americans of four different virulent illnesses spreading across the nation. The officials have urged people to take precautions against a) the flu, b) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), c) norovirus, and d) COVID, though it is unclear if the last illness is still named COVID-19 or if it has been updated to COVID-25. A quad-demic?! That’s better than any old pandemic! This could be the mother of all demics! Coincidentally, just in time for Trump! Amazing!

*Columbia Professor Joseph Massad may well be the most clinically insane professor in America, a distinction that is well-nigh impossible to achieve given the state of higher education in the United States. During a March 25 appearance on the podcast InFocus with Ejaz Haider, Massad stated, “What is special here about Zionism is not only the invention of ancient Israel and the invention of Jews as descendants of the ancient Hebrews, it’s almost like a Hitlerian project to speak of Jews genetically in this fashion.” The day after the Oct. 7 massacre, he published an op-ed that praised the terrorist attack that saw many hundreds of Jews kidnapped, tortured, and slaughtered. He called it “awesome” and expressed joy at the thought of the terror and suffering felt by Jewish civilians, including women and children. Massad is a satanic monster who is ignorant of history. He is also one of the apparently inexhaustible number of dangerous clowns that have managed to make Hitler seem blasé, ubiquitous, and, incredibly, non-threatening…due to their labeling of everyone with whom they disagree as “Hitler,” and every act of which they disapprove “Hitlerian.”

*Speaking of the insane, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), who apparently had no problem with President Biden granting an “unconditional” blanket pardon to his felonious son Hunter, nor his commuting of the sentences of monstrous cop-killers and child-rapists/killers, took to X to blast Donald Trump for considering pardoning those who were prompted by the feds to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Schumer stated, “It is utterly shameful that the president-elect is considering pardons for January 6 rioters.” Schumer is not a cop. And his kids weren’t raped and killed, so he doesn’t care. The J6ers, however, did intrude on “his” domain, strolling down the halls of the Capitol, and even relocating a dais. He is a sick man.

*A George Mason University professor recently said that marriage is part-and-parcel of “white, hetero, patriarchal supremacy.” Even black marriage? Gay marriage? Or are those marriages okay for some reason? If the nutty professor believed in God, he would certainly also brand Him a white, hetero, patriarchal supremacist. Who the hell would pay for their offspring to attend an “elite” college or university?

*Reports indicate that various leftist and LGBTQ groups are rushing to purchase guns before Donald Trump is inaugurated. What?! Wait, guns are bad, right? Oh, I see, not when they have them, just when others do! Seems almost like a pattern.

