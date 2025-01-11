You probably heard the news that the Gitmo population is down 11. Yes, President Biden decided to move 11 men out. Here is the story:

The Biden administration on Monday announced the transfer of 11 Yemeni detainees, including two former bodyguards for Osama bin Laden, being held at a U.S. naval base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba to Oman, which has agreed to help resettle them, amid steps to reduce the population at the controversial military facility. All the men were captured in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and were held for more than two decades without being charged or put on trial, the New York Times reported. "The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Defense Department said in a statement.

My guess is that they need more Little League soccer coaches over there. So President Biden decided to pitch in.

My first question is simple. What guarantees are we getting that these guys won't show up on the battlefield? What are you going to do for a living when you spend so much of your life in the terror business hanging around with other people with similar résumé?

My second question is, why now? Why didn't he announce this decision earlier or during the campaign? I think that we know the answer. It would have been a heavy burden for the Harris campaign.

So President Biden does more late-minute governing and it's not helpful. Speed up the clock, because noon January 20th can't get here quickly enough.

