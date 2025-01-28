« EU’s Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Commissioner says disinformation becoming a ‘pandemic’
January 28, 2025

DeepSeek, or DeepFake?

By Monica Showalter

China has come up with a new artificial intelligence platform that has sent the markets into a tizzy.

According to Reuters:

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Global technology shares sank on Tuesday, as a market rout sparked by the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model entered its second day, making investors question the sky-high valuation and dominance of AI bellwethers.
Shares of Nvidia, a leader in the AI chip market, fell 17% on Monday, wiping $593 billion from its market value - a record one-day loss for any company - and dragged U.S. stocks lower.

(Hanke doesn't like sanctions, for what it's worth, but that's a separate topic.)

CBS's Margaret Brennan had the dominant narrative:

It certainly had its boosters:

I don't have a dog in this fight and I don't own any AI stocks. I'm not even impressed with any AI platforms Ive seen thus far, not just because not one can write an essay in my style of writing (all that I've tried were duds) but because of that Gemini fiasco of black Nazis, remember that? All I can only say that some are a little better than others and for my purposes, they are all just supercharged Googles, with cheesy artwork.

Look at the kinds of problems observed on this platform, starting with censorship:

 

There's also spying on users:

There's even an argument for heavy-duty state intervention:

A program that censors, with some little man at the other end of the computer shutting down inquiry, or that mines keystrokes for spying purposes to buttress China's tsentral planners, is frankly, useless. If DeepSeek can censor Tiananmen and kompromat, what else are they censoring that we don't know about? If this company mines keystrokes, why should anyone give them? I suspect this is a program nobody needs, another cog in China's social credit system being set up, just like TikTok.

Sure, there must be something good about it. But with reports like this, I fail to see how this could be useful, let alone have any value at all in a free society. DeepSeek? How about DeepFake? Count me out.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

