Class in a classless society

RFK, Jr. has an enlightening story about needing to get to Palm Beach in a hurry but not being able to find a flight. His mother, Ethel Kennedy, suggested he ask Donald Trump if he could bum a ride on his plane, but RFK protested that, since he was suing Trump at the time, that would be an unlikely solution. But Trump said yes, they flew to Florida together, and RFK had a pleasant, enjoyable trip on Trump’s plane.

After complimenting Trump on his gracious hospitality despite his being sued by Kennedy, Trump replied that if he shunned everyone that was suing him he’d have no one to talk to.

Call it graciousness, the “high road,” class, or any number of other attributes, Trump's ability to separate his interpersonal relationships from his business relationships is a quality sadly lacking in America today. At seems we can no longer agree to disagree and then treat each other with politeness and compassion.

How can the American people become more civil when so many of our leaders demonstrate such hateful rancor?

The Washington Cathedral funeral service for President Carter was a master class in classlessness. Condescending sidelong glances by Kamala Harris when Presidents Obama and Trump were having a friendly exchange, the Clintons intently reading their service pamphlets in order to avoid acknowledging the Bidens, the Bushes failing to acknowledge at all the presence of the Trumps. Snub after snub from the “leaders” of our country.

Just to prove rudeness and incivility is bipartisan, Karen Pence (an apt first name for this woman) sat mutely, refusing to shake either President or Mrs. Trump’s hand.

Certainly one can’t accuse that paragon of class, Michelle Obama, of behaving uncivilly -- she refused to attend the funeral at all and has now stated she will not attend the inauguration. Her excuse: she hates these people and so will not pretend otherwise. And her spokesperson said: “And she’s no hypocrite.” No she’s not, just totally classless and rude.

Despite tradition, Kamala Harris refused a courtesy walkthrough of the Naval Observatory with Usha Vance, claiming she was too busy. She was also too busy to visit the border, but that’s another story. Jill Biden at least made the offer to Melania.

Watching the confirmation hearings doesn’t give us much hope that things will improve going forward given the stellar character displayed by some of the senators. Instead of vetting the qualifications of the incumbents, Democrat senators have been intent personal destruction. Senator Mazie Hirono to Governor Doug Burgum: "Have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” First, of all, if he had it would certainly come out when he ran for governor. Second, what does this have to do with being Secretary of the Interior unless she thinks he’ll get frisky with the wildlife?

Over the weeks since the election we’ve seen a parade of unlikely guests to Mar-a-Lago, many of them with records of trying to undermine President Trump’s election, censoring his base on social media, and supporting the "Trump is Hitler" narrative. He has met with them graciously, wined and dined them in the magnificent salons of his estate, and spoken complimentarily of them after their departure. Much to his credit, Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat senator willing to sit down with him and talk about issues. America can learn a lot about character from President Mean Tweets.

But Michelle Obama won’t even show up for his inauguration.

Image: AT via Magic Studio