Gabby Giffords: LA fires prove ATF is a necessary component of government

With the number of arson-related activities in Los Angeles climbing and the local government being about as unavailable as it gets, ABC News reporter Chris Christi revealed that federal fire investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are now on the case(s) in the Palisades:

BREAKING: ATF arson investigators have descended on the area of suspicion, along a hiking trail at The Summit of the Pacific Palisades #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/9y6ktpbMSr — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 13, 2025

In light of the ATF’s presence on the scene, gun-grabber Gabby Giffords argued that the agency has just proved how useful and necessary it really is—so the Republicans better “stop putting politics above public safety” and keep writing the checks. (I have zero faith that Republicans will actually abolish or defund the ATF.)

Nice try commie…trying to package parasitic government employees as a valuable component of society! As the saying goes, “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me,” and we’ve seen this marketing pitch too many times to count.

But, it’s time to “stop putting politics above public safety” now is it? Good! I totally agree, so I’ve compiled a short list of where to start:

Revoke all gun infringement laws, ordinances, and restrictions in “gun-free” zones around the nation, because as we all know, that only amounts to disarming law-abiding citizens while violent criminals continue to terrorize. (Let’s start with Chicago, and Baltimore.)

Rebuild the dams, at Gavin Newsom’s personal expense of course since the taxpayers shouldn’t have to build them twice and he’s the one who had them torn down, so there’s actually water in the reservoirs when fire breaks out in a state that we all know is extremely susceptible and prone to fire—even more so when you consider the lawless environment (some might call it “politics”) that nurtures would-be arsonists.

Criminalize abortion, which is the cause of death for nearly one million babies each year in the U.S., and injures just as many mothers (and countless fathers as well).

Close the border and pause immigration entirely, until we have detained and deported all the known murderers, rapists, and child molesters to whom Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas admitted entry.

Deport every single other illegal still living here, since we don’t know who they all are, and it would be irresponsible to delegate taxpayer dollars and resources to determine who they are just so they might be considered for citizenship—we voted Americans first, not Venezuelans first, not Haitians first, not China first… You get the picture.

Sound good?

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.