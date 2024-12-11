What is a Democrat, anyway?

I’ve riled up intense anger from Democrat acquaintances by referring to their party as the Democrat party rather than the Democratic Party. One of those acquaintances even responded by saying, “That’s like me calling your mother a whore.”

Everyone, especially conservatives, should immediately cease calling the Democrat party the Democratic Party.

The Democrat party has shown beyond a doubt that it is the farthest thing from being democratic. That’s why it’s losing voters and elections. The Republican Party is now far more “democratic” than the Democrat party.

Over the past four years, the Democrat party and the Biden administration have mangled democracy in more ways than we can imagine. When they saw that Joe Biden could not win re-election, they unceremoniously dumped him and nominated Kamala Harris without her ever winning a single vote of the people.

The Democrat party no longer believes in democracy or in the Constitution. The party does not believe in Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address’s vision that “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” With Donald Trump’s victory, we now have our second birth of freedom. The Democrat party wants no part of that.

The Democrat party no longer cares about individual citizens. Rather, it survives by dividing the country into groups. It cares more about government growth than economic growth. Unfortunately, the bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.

Democracy concerns the most important element of society: the individual. A democracy is about putting power in the hands of individual citizens. The Democrat party, however, believes solely in the accumulation and protection of its power.

It’s a mistake to let Democrats get away with giving themselves a name that is the polar opposite of who and what they are.

The Trump victory, with its far-reaching implications, has Democrats back on their heels. Their malfeasances have been exposed for all to see. Based on the damage they’ve done to our country, we should show them no mercy.

Throughout the past several years, Democrats have lied to us over and over again with few or no consequences. Possibly their biggest, most oft-repeated lie is telling us they’re democratic. Now is our chance to serve them as many consequences as we can. It will require a bloodless political blitzkrieg.

We can’t stop them from calling their party by the name they prefer, but we ourselves can definitely stop referring to their party as “democratic.” We have enabled their deception for far too long. Putting an end to it is something all conservatives can do and have fun while we’re at it.

Ron Ross, Ph.D. is a former economics professor, the author of The Unbeatable Market, and a member of the CO2 Coalition. His email is rossecon@aol.com, and his website is rossecon.com.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.