The vital significance of Chanukah

Each year we commemorate the eight-day festival of Chanukah, celebrating the victory of Jewish freedom fighters who ejected the Syrian-Greeks from Judah and restored the Temple in Jerusalem. The Greeks had defiled the Temple, destroyed the interior, and installed idols. A small bottle of pure oil, enough to fuel the Temple Menorah for only one day, miraculously lasted for eight days, until sufficient holy oil was prepared to keep the everlasting light kindled.

The actual importance of this holiday is relatively unknown to Americans. Chanukah has become a gift-receiving holiday for children because of its seasonal proximity to Christmas, but it is really a celebration the continuity of Judaism and of the Jewish people in the land of Israel.

Alexander the Great died in 323 BC, and his empire was divided among his generals. The Ptolemies in Egypt and the Seleucids in Syria fought one another, and Judah lay between them. Antiochus IV was a Seleucid king at a time when Judah was occupied by the Syrians. He defiled the Temple, suppressed the study and practice of Jewish law, and removed the high priest, Yochanan, from the Temple.

The Jewish revolt against Antiochus was also a civil war between religious Jews and Hellenizers, Jews who accepted idol-worship and Greek culture, who were abandoning Judaism in favor of hedonism, a peril that threatened Judaism from within. In contrast to the ideal of outward beauty held by the Greeks, Judaism emphasizes truth and moral purity, as commanded in the Torah.

The victory by the Maccabean Jews against Hellenized Jews and Antiochus’ multiple armies was unlikely and is celebrated to this day. It was G-d’s victory, assisted by Jews who fought to retain their religion in the continuity of their nation. Our prayer book describes how it was won:

In the days of Matityahu, the son of Yochanan the High Priest... When the wicked Hellenic government rose up against Your people Israel to make them forget Your Torah and violate the decrees of Your will. But You, in Your abounding mercies, stood by them in the time of their distress. You waged their battles, defended their rights, and avenged the wrong done to them. You delivered the mighty into the hands of the weak, the many into the hands of the few, the impure into the hands of the pure, the wicked into the hands of the righteous, and the wanton sinners into the hands of those who occupy themselves with Your Torah. You made a great and holy name for Yourself in Your world, and effected a great deliverance and redemption for Your people Israel to this very day. Then Your children entered the shrine of Your House, cleansed Your Temple, purified Your Sanctuary, kindled lights in Your holy courtyards, and instituted these eight days of Chanukah to give thanks and praise to Your great Name.

Thus, G-d delivered the Jews not only from the armies arrayed against them, but also from the “impure” and ”wanton sinners” who would abandon their faith, and their nation with it. This is a lesson and a warning from the Jews of over 2000 years ago to Americans today.

Michael S. Goldstein is Arizona State Director of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations. He is a 30-year veteran of the United States Navy and of the U.S. intelligence community. His articles appear in American Thinker.

