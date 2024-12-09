'Toxic' masculinity can save women’s lives

As Mark Steyn recently wrote:

December 6th marked the thirty-fifth anniversary of the ‘Montreal Massacre’ - a grim day in 1989 when fourteen female students at the École Polytechnique were murdered by a man known to posterity as ‘Marc Lépine.’

Ever since, Steyn writes, Canada flies its flags at half-mast on each successive December 6th. And blames men for the fourteen women murdered by Lépine ... who was born Gamil Gharbi and was the son of a known Algerian Muslim wife-beater, though, as Steyn notes, “you wouldn't know that from the press coverage.”

The most relevant—and tragic—aspect of the tragedy is that every one of the men in the classroom where the slaughter occurred, professors and students alike, obediently left the room when ordered to do so. They simply abandoned their female classmates and fellow humans to their fate, without objection or push back. That they did so would have boggled the minds of men, even Canadian men, a few short decades ago.

Steyn commented:

These ‘men’ stood outside in the corridor and, even as they heard the first shots, they did nothing. And, when it was over and Gharbi walked out of the room and past them, they still did nothing. Whatever its other defects, Canadian manhood does not suffer from an excess of testosterone.

Of course, this heinous episode resulted in the Canadian government pushing even more stringent gun control measures, not in questioning immigration, crime, or other policies.



Real men, marinating in their ‘toxic masculinity,’ will stand up for women and say “enough!” as regards ‘trans women’ in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. And real men, of the toxically masculine variety, would not ignore the gang rapes of innocent young girls that are being committed by ‘immigrants.’ The mostly young male cops who do, and, in fact, go after those who wish to put a stop to these heinous crimes, are anything but ‘toxically masculine.’

Be careful what you wish for ladies. The lack of ‘toxic’ masculinity led to this disaster … and the death of so many innocent women. In this case, as in so many others, the lack of masculinity was not only toxic, but deadly. Especially for women.

Image: The All-Nite Images, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed