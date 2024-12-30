The H-1B controversy: Time for dispassionate thought

The H-1B visa program allows United States employers to employ foreign skilled workers in specialty occupations. The Immigration Act of 1990 split the H-1 visa into the H-1A (for nurses) and H-1B. The law capped H-1B visas at 65,000 each fiscal year and required employers to submit what is called labor condition applications.



So, what does that have to do with identifying and deporting illegals, as President Trump pledged? Nothing.



What does that have to do with confusing and separating those who support the incoming administration? Everything.



Aside from the fact they are here from foreign countries, there is literally nothing in common between the H-1B program participants and illegal aliens. On one hand, you have a group of people who come here without documentation, without employment or means of supporting themselves. They pay no taxes, yet reap the benefits of being on taxpayer-funded benefits. Collectively, we have no idea what they are here for, what they are doing, and what their intent may be. As we see in Colorado and other cities, they are quickly becoming a law unto themselves.



On the other hand, the H-1B worker comes here under a well-defined visa program. They have legitimate employment and pay taxes. They will establish a place to live within our society, and obey the law. Many may go on to apply for citizenship and having immersed themselves in our culture will become productive citizens. There are so many examples. Let me mention just one… Elon Musk.



H-1B has been a productive tool in the American economy for decades. The program is relevant and productive. It helps open the American dream to all those who have dreams, and channels those dreams into productivity for the betterment of society.



The claim is that H-1B takes away American jobs, that it’s not a level playing field for the American workforce. A fair comment, and one that warrants taking a look at, with respect as to how the program is implemented, but not a reason to kill the entire program.



But what about the anchor babies? The anchor baby policy is one that should be reviewed for several reasons. Honestly though, with H-1B being capped at 65,000 a year, how much of a problem are we talking about? On the other hand, the U.S. Custom and Border Protection Service recorded 11 million “border encounters” from 2019 through this year. To my mind this is a far greater problem, especially since we have no idea where most of these people are, and what their intentions may be.



No, this hot button issue of the moment is not about H-1B or even immigration. It has everything do with splitting MAGA forces on what otherwise is a relatively straightforward issue. Let passions subside and consider well. This is a time for dispassionate reasoning. Take a look at how H-1B is enforced, level the playing field to make sure the American worker has a fair opportunity at these jobs, but don’t arbitrarily throw away a program that works.



There will be other attempts to subvert and separate conservative forces. We should not let emotion unduly sweep us away from reality.

