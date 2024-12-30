COSTCO's DEI tone deafness

It seems COSTCO has not gotten the message and is doubling down on its DEI policies while other large companies and many small ones are jettisoning their DEI programs. As if this were not enough, COSTCO is threatening its shareholders with lawsuits if they do not jump as high as the DEI devils want. Right now:

The proposal noted that while Costco has changed around the names of its DEI initiatives, they remain rather unchanged in practice. “With 310,000 employees, Costco likely has at least 200,000 employees who are potentially victims of this type of illegal discrimination because they are white, Asian, male or straight,” the group stated. “Accordingly, even if only a fraction of those employees were to file suit, and only some of those prove successful, the cost to Costco could be tens of billions of dollars.” In response, Costco has doubled down on its DEI initiatives and urged shareholders to block the review.

It is apparent that the lessons learned from Bud Light and Target and Disney are falling on deaf ears. Only the public can see to it that COSTCO gets its mind right. DEI is, pure and simple, racial discrimination against white people -- especially white men -- and Asians.

If my boss threatened a lawsuit against me if I rejected white people and straight men and Asians, I'd hire my own lawyer and sue his arse off for intimidation, racism, and overall heavy-handed bad judgment.

While I do appreciate the low gasoline prices and the Kirkland brand, I will cut up my COSTCO card if this is not reversed in the next week and will no longer shop there. My friends will do likewise in a New York minute. DEI is poison and I can do without shopping at COSTCO. You would think that given the anti-DEI sentiment across the nation right now that COSTCO might think twice about threatening shareholders and continuing their racist DEI policies, but no.

Maybe it's a Trump-win backlash, somebody at COSTCO throwing a progressive tantrum because Kamala lost and Fascist Hitler Orange Man won so decisively. But whoever is responsible for the down-your-throat DEI policy needs to be reassessed and fired, not necessarily in that order.

Image: Tony Webster