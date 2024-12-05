Preemptive pardons?

What exactly does it mean? It means that the criminals that populate the Biden administration know they’ve broken the law, abrogated the Constitution over and over again. They do not want to be caught, to be indicted, to have to hire lawyers, to defend themselves from the crimes they’ve knowingly committed. Everyone in their realm knows they broke countless laws in their determined effort to destroy Donald Trump. The American people know that they broke every law on the books to further their efforts to prevent Trump, not only from running for the office again and most certainly to prevent him from winning again. Damn! They failed. Now what? They collectively committed countless crimes to prevent what inevitably happened on November 5th.

Since Trump came down that escalator in June of 2015, the left has predictably always accused him and his supporters of doing all the unscrupulous things they actually do. They have perfected stealing elections to an art form. This time, they are gobsmacked that their tried and true malfeasance failed them. They are well and truly dismayed at the outcome of the election. How could it be? They employed all their usual tacticians, all of their heavy hitters whose jobs are to make certain Democrats win by their oft-used methods of stealing elections. Cheating and stealing is how they roll. Emerging details suggest that they successfully stole a few seats in California with their ballot skullduggery.

But Trump did win, despite all their machinations executed to ensure a Democrat win. So, they’re shocked, horrified, and panicked. OMG! Does this mean all the crimes they’ve committed might be exposed? Uh, well…yes, it does…unless they can stop all those crimes from hitting the front pages of the NYT, the WaPo, etc. How to stop their years of corruption from becoming common knowledge? Sabotage the incoming administration by any means necessary. That the Biden inner circle is doing everything it can to successfully undermine several of Trump’s cabinet nominees is an old game. They don’t care one bit about Gaetz, Hegseth, or Patel. They know that each of them is supremely qualified for the jobs for which they are being named. The left’s plan is from an old playbook; sabotage his nominees, and submarine (or at least weaken) the president. How to go about this? Kavanaugh them! Yes, to “Kavanaugh” is now a verb, a verb that means what the left does when their power is challenged. It means to devastate, to ravage, to obliterate an innocent person for their own greater good.

Hopefully, these lefty saboteurs are about to be foiled. Biden has pardoned his pathetically criminal son who he has obviously abused in ways most of us could never imagine. Hunter was, and probably still is, as perverted and degenerate as he has always been, but he’s now been absolved of the few and minimal abuses for which he was charged while the far more serious and treasonous crimes he’s committed in his father’s name have been ignored. The Biden family is most assuredly a crime family in every way that phrase is meant. Think “The Godfather” without the essential and requisite smarts. Our left thinks they are smarter than the rest of us, but they’re not. They’re just arrogant, smug, and purposefully pernicious. That the Biden cabal is willing to admit the many crimes the Democrat party has performed and hopes to bury by seeking pre-emptive pardons for their anti-American operatives is proof that they know what they’ve done is predatory, criminal, and unconstitutional. They know they are guilty which is why they want pre-emptive pardons for all their fraudsters — Fauci, Liz Cheney, the odious Adam Schiff, all the Russian hoaxsters, the media whores, etc. Any Republican stooge who falls for this needs to go the way of the dodo bird. Any Republican senator who voted to confirm Merrick Garland and the rest of Biden’s absurdly unqualified cabinet must confirm each of Trump’s nominees or be forever known as snakes. We shall see.

Image from X.