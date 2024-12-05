Mainstream media is in the driver’s seat for deep state pardons

Well, their ratings are crashing, but never mind, the MSM yackers are still at the wheel—and screaming hard to drive Biden Inc. to pardon all the standout Biden Inc. criminal figures, of…well, everything—duh.

Will the willy-nillies get away with it? Consider the same talking heads who have viciously attacked Trump for non-existent offense are now up for saying that it’s okay to ‘forgive’ figures like Dr. Evil Fauci, the Biden Inc. family clan/enterprise (see Ukraine and China) en masse, the Jan. 6 endless torture cabal (Pelosi, Cheney, Schiff, that guy with the Chinese Communist spy-lover), and so on. From a new article at Business Today: “Joe Biden on forgiveness journey: After son Hunter, US President plans pre-emptive pardon for Donald Trump critics”. And just like that, criminality and obstructing justice becomes altruistic.

Many RINOs will be surreptitiously on-board in this Bidenesque mega-pardon effort, as well as (we expect) a good many of the Democrats’ who are barely a minority in the House after the long-delayed (and therefore probably rigged) California counts. We can count on all the weasels on both sides of the Senate aisle to go tsk-tsk at this speculative pardon-en-masse outrage as they quietly smirk into their bespoke collars.

As they say, and have said also eight years ago, anything to make the incoming president’s job harder. Anything to hold on to their sway against liberty. Nevermind morality, duty, or honor! Who gives a Schiff? He just got elected!

What to do? Right now, probably nothing. President-elect Trump is batting back the media spin on his cabinet nominees and traveling to France this weekend, for the ceremony at the restored Notre Dame Cathedral—how long before Notre Dame (Catholic!) is hit by incendiary, probably Muslim, terrorists- again? Will Mr. Barnier, EU spy type who made it—very briefly—to the prime ministry of France, but has just been popularly toppled–and more successfully so than Notre Dame was by arson (yes, probably not accidental) two years ago. C’est la vie.

Watch for a turn of pardon and/or prison events. MAGA’s got this one, too. Vocally support Trump’s cabinet nominees and pray for peace. God is still in his heaven and anyone who can’t see his hand over the past many months is either drunk, thick, or possibly merely a suggestible Democrat.

Image generated by AI.