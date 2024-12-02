Hunter Biden may be pardoned here, but he’s committed crimes elsewhere

Many people are angry that because Joe Biden pardoned Hunter Biden, who engaged in a seemingly endless laundry list of manifestly illegal activity (illicit drugs, prostitution, lying on a gun application, laundering money to hide it from the IRS, underpaying his taxes, etc.), means Hunter walk on all current and future federal convictions and charges. However, Anony Mee believes that justice may yet come for Hunter. The icing on the cake is that Joe Biden may have been too smart for his own good. For Joe, the pardon may prove to be a case of “hoist by his own petard.”

In an admirably concise tweet, Anony Mee points out that Hunter’s wrongdoing wasn’t limited to America. Instead, it took place in Ukraine. Indeed, that’s what Trump’s first impeachment was about—Burisma’s and Hunter’s corrupt conduct in Ukraine:

Only applies to crimes being prosecuted here

Trump takes office

Peace in Ukraine

Zelensky retires

Elections are held

New UA leadership could prosecute Hunter for fraud?sex with a minor?

failing to register as a foreign agent there?

conspiracy to undermine ROL?@TonySeruga

1/2 — Anony Mee (@oh_yeahMee) December 2, 2024

At the end of the day, Hunter may wish that he were still safe in an American prison rather than finding himself moldering in a Ukrainian prison on a sex crime conviction.

It’s not just Hunter who may regret this pardon. Because Hunter Biden has a full federal pardon, when he’s asked questions about his criminal acts, he may no longer plead the Fifth. That’s because the Fifth Amendment protects a person from being forced to incriminate himself. With the pardon at his back, incrimination is no longer an issue for Hunter.

Mike Davis warned Joe Biden about this before Biden even issued the pardon:

If Biden pardons someone--like, say, Hunter or Jack Smith--they can no longer invoke the Fifth Amendment's right against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before Congress or grand juries.



If those pardoned refuse to testify, they can face new charges for criminal contempt. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 26, 2024

What this means is that Hunter can be called before Congress to testify as to every single detail of his acts on behalf of the Biden family business. His choice will be to implicate his dad or to go to prison for contempt—and I don’t see Pam Bondi being squeamish about those contempt charges. My guess is that Hunter, whose hard drive showed him to be a seething mass of anger, resentment, and entitlement, won’t mind shivving his father if it means keeping himself safe.

There’s an old saying that the mills of God grind slow, but they grind exceedingly small. Joe and Hunter, both of whom (to use another old saying) were “too clever by half,” may still find themselves facing justice, not just in the hereafter, but in the here and now.

