Jake discovers that Biden is a liar

Did Joe just lose Jake from CNN? I guess that he did and further proof that this pardon is not playing well with real people. Check out Jake:

CNN host Jake Tapper argued that President Biden’s choice to pardon his son after he and his surrogates denied he would do so is an indictment of his administration. During the opening segment of his show on Monday, Tapper juxtaposed Biden and his surrogates' denials that he would pardon Hunter Biden with NBC’s reporting that the president had been discussing a pardon for his son with his aides since June. "President Biden lying about this, of course, makes others in his administration and allies either credulous or complicit, including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who‘s been saying this for months to the American people," he said, before showing Jean-Pierre denying plans to pardon Hunter multiple times.

So what's up with the new Jake? Is he concerned about ratings? Or is he finally coming to terms with the reality that Jake and CNN have been carrying the water for a corrupt family. Yes, they carried all the gallons of water to protect the rest of us from the terrible Trump dictatorship or some stupid thing like that.

Well, dear Jake, here are some questions:

Why didn't you challenge the media over that laptop censorship back in 2020? After all, Biden was elected denying that the laptop existed and now pardons his son (and maybe himself) for fear that we will learn what's in the laptop.

Jake, why didn't you tell the country what everybody in Washington knew? Yes, the journalists knew that President Biden was cognitively challenged. They knew it but Jake didn't say anything. Again, Jake was trying to protect us from Trump.

So Jake, please spare me the outrage that the man lied. Yes, he did and so did most of you at CNN who looked the other way because you wanted to protect us from Trump.

Wonder what Jake will say when the next Biden pardons come out of the White House?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: LBJ Presidential Library