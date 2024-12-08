Fani Willis: Judicial Watch wins one

With the exception of the surely unconstitutional, nearly half a billion-dollar, civil judgement against Donald Trump—that one’s sure to be massively reduced, perhaps even overturned on appeal—the only criminal case remaining standing in any real way is Fani Willis’ equally fanciful Georgia prosecution. Willis, in the best tradition of racist, incompetent, malicious black Georgia prosecutors, is under investigation by the legislature, the case is on indefinite hold, and should be dismissed entirely due to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, to say nothing of its fanciful basis.

Willis, a stereotypical example of a black lawyer, rather than a lawyer who happens to be black, is under investigation for all manner of malfeasance and perjury under oath in the hearing that compelled the judge in the Trump case to demand either she, or Wade, remove themselves from the case. She chose to remove Wade. Court-ordered not to play the race card in court or otherwise, Willis has chosen to repeatedly stir the racial pot, claiming any attempt by Trump to defend himself, or Georgia to hold her accountable for her utter lack of prosecutorial ethics, is an racist attack on a black woman. I’ve covered the case from its inception at my home blog. Enter “Fani Willis” in the home page search bar to find every article.

It has long been established Nathan Wade, who Willis appointed to prosecute a RICO case against Trump and other defendants despite Wade having no experience in RICO law and scant prosecutorial experience, closely coordinated with the DOJ, the White House and the January 6 Committee. Willis also paid Wade, who was, and may still be, her lover some $700,000 dollars for his vastly underqualified work. On at least one occasion, Wade conferred with persons unknown at the White House. Why a local prosecutor would need, or want, to coordinate with the DOJ, White House or a blatantly partisan congressional committee that illegally destroyed its records remains unexplained. Fortunately, Judicial Watch has been pursuing Willis:

Judicial Watch announced today [12-03-24] that the Superior Court in Fulton County entered an order granting a motion for default judgment against District Attorney Fani Willis in Judicial Watch’s lawsuit for communications Willis had with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the House January 6 Committee. In doing so, the court grants Judicial Watch’s request for attorneys’ fees and orders Willis to search for and provide releasable records to Judicial Watch within five business days. The March 2024 lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, GA, after Willis and the county denied having any records responsive to an August 2023 Georgia Open Records Act (ORA) request for communications with the Special Counsel’s office and/or the January 6 Committee (Judicial Watch Inc. v. Fani Willis et al. (No. 24-CV-002805)). In its lawsuit Judicial Watch stated that Willis’ “representation about not having records responsive to the request is likely false.” Judicial Watch referred to a December 5, 2023, letter from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to Willis that cites a December 2021 letter from Willis to then-House January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). In that letter Willis requested assistance from the committee and offered to travel to DC.

Willis has a history of refusing to respond to not only records requests, but deadlines and evidence due defense lawyers and their clients. She’s displayed remarkable entitlement and arrogance in the Trump case.

“Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit.,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution.”

Now that Jack Smith’s Inspector Javert-like pursuit of Trump has gone down in flames, Judicial Watch’s litigation against the DOJ demanding information on Smith’s persecution of Trump should succeed. The DOJ has no remaining legal argument for withholding that information, not that that will stop them from trying.

In the meantime, various investigations of Willis and her conduct, not only in the Trump case, but into all manner of unethical and arguably criminal conduct in the running of her office, continues. Americans finally seeing hope for the restoration of the rule of law in America will welcome the release of whatever Judicial Watch manages to pry out of Willis’ clutches.

