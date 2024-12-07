Call Obama’s bluff

If not for double standards, fear-mongering, and projection, the Democrats would be lost for messaging, as they are devoid of original thought, particularly in support of their ideas for America.

But for all of Barack Obama’s bluster, I believe that he has made a tactical error in coming out of the woodwork to bash Trump again. We should capitalize on his mistake.

Barack Obama derides the radical extremes of our two-party system, placing all the blame on Republicans (projection) for actions and behaviors perpetrated by him, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Deep State moles that Barack Obama has planted throughout the administrative and bureaucratic state.

But with his call to “pluralism,” an opportunity has been presented to (again) reach out to “normies” in the Democrat party and to isolate “the extremists” on the radical left.

Donald Trump should point out that many Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks. Lloyd Austin, current secretary of defense, was confirmed with a vote of 93-2.

Would Senate Democrats wish to work with Donald Trump by granting the same bipartisan civility to Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and his other picks that Republicans showed when confirming Alejandro Mayorkas (78-13)?

Pluralism, right?

Barack Obama criticized the “election process.” Outstanding.

Donald Trump should reach out (again) to “normies” in the Democrat party to work with his administration to ensure that elections are fair and secure, and that only registered voters vote, and that their singular vote is secure, and that states and counties complete the counting process on Election Day. How about voter ID, paper ballots, and an Election Day holiday?

Pluralism, right?

Many Democrats have expressed support for DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), being lead by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — most recently Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. These “normie” Democrats have apparently accepted the premise that government has become unwieldy, and that spending and inefficiency are the problem, not sufficient confiscatory revenues.

Let’s pluralize conservatives, Republicans, independents, and “normie” Democrats under the MAGA tent, and isolate Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, the dying media, and the radical left (Marxist) wing of the Democrat party to the ash heap of history.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).