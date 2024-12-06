Obama crawls out of the woodwork, blows dog whistle to leftists to disrupt Trump's presidency

After Kamala Harris's humiliating loss to President Trump, President Obama, who was a ringleader of the not-so-democratic plot to oust Joe Biden leading to his replacement by Harris, has been laying low.

Until now.

He's come out of the woodwork to project Democrat riggings onto Republicans, and to repeat the old tropes already rejected by the voters about Trump being a "threat" to "democracy."

Looking a little demonic, Obama threw this out in a speech to his Obama Foundation supporters:

Is this a dog whistle for the crazies on the left to disrupt the inauguration or worse? #BarackObama https://t.co/HYYM716DDv — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) December 6, 2024

According to the Washington Examiner:

During his keynote address Thursday about the importance of pluralism at the Obama Foundation’s third Democracy Forum in Chicago, the former president reiterated his criticism of media companies for “playing to the extremes” and politicians who adopt “a maximalist position on almost every issue.”



Obama went on to say that polarization has made “every election becomes an act of mortal combat in which political opponents are enemies to be vanquished, and compromise is viewed as betrayal, and total victory is the only acceptable outcome.” "Since total victory is impossible in a country politically split down the middle, the result is a doom loop of government gridlock, even greater polarization, wilder rhetoric, and a deepening conviction among partisans that the other side is breaking the rules and has rigged the game to tip it in their favor,” Obama told the crowd Thursday. But shortly after, Obama indirectly criticized Trump, contending there is not “just more gridlock” and “cynicism,” “but an increasing willingness on the part of politicians and their followers to violate democratic norms, to do anything they can to get their way, to use the power of the state to target critics, and journalists, and political rivals, and to even resort to violence in order to gain and hold on to power.”

Which is, to say the least, a little rich.

The video posted by Dr. Swain, above, makes the absurd claim that Republicans are the ones who have rigged the election process, as well gone beyond democratic means in matters such as "politicizing the armed forces," which certainly hasn't happened under Republicans, (Democrats are another story), meaning no compromise is possible, because "in those circumstances, a line has been crossed. And we have to stand firm."

She reads that as a dog whistle to leftists to do all they can to disrupt the Trump inauguration rather than try to get along, since Republicans are hopelessly antidemocratic. With that the firm belief, and Obama promoting it, there can't be any cooperation, just disruption, which is why Dr. Swain views it as a dog whistle to disrupt the inauguration, and probably the presidency of President Trump, which has been done before.

If you consider your opponent an inhuman monster, a Hitler, a threat to all democratic order, well, why would you treat them as opponents instead of enemies? Yet oddly enough, Obama says Republicans consider them the enemies, (defeated enemies) a situation he bemoans as uncivil.

It all goes to show that Obama is practicing the same old divisiveness, cloaked as unity, but only if the opposition is banned, the way they do in dictatorships beloved in his party, like Cuba.

Republicans have no history of Castro-worship, or communist China envy (Obama once bemoaned that he couldn't run America the way the ChiComs already run China), or general dictator envy -- they just play civilly, and get rolled for it every time, until, it seems, now, with President Trump giving them a taste of their own tactics.

All this, as Obama pleads for power-sharing with Republicans:

To that end, Obama underscored that pluralism is “not about holding hands and singing Kumbaya” but “about recognizing that any democratic power comes from forging alliances and building coalitions and making room in those coalitions, not only for the woke but also for the waking.”

This, from the guy whose media allies once declared "we're all socialists now."

The ironies don't end with this guy. One can only hope that the pratfall Obama took with this election is genuinely permanent and he's shouting his projections into the wind.

Image: Screen shot from X video