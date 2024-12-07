Bill Clinton castigates the pro-Hamas crowd for its ignorance

In 2000, Bill Clinton thought that he had the key to Middle East peace in his hands. He’d managed to bring Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat to Camp David to talk peace. In Barak, Clinton had the perfect Israeli leader—a man willing to give away huge chunks of land and Israeli sovereignty to gain peace. And Arafat said “no.” Clinton’s angry at the long-dead Arafat and at the new generation of activists who don’t understand what Israel faces.

I’m grateful for Clinton’s support for Israel and his justifiable hostility to the anti-Israel Arabs in Gaza and the West Bank. However, it’s frustrating to see that he’s just as clueless now as he was then about what’s really going on.

I’ll let Clinton—a very old, frail-looking and sounding Clinton—tell his tale:

Emotional Bill Clinton describing Yasser Arafat rejecting a Palestinian state:

"I think what's happened there is one of the great tragedies of the 21st century.

I tell them what Arafat walked away from."



Bill negotiated with both sides, but one side was non negotiable. pic.twitter.com/xVADIAYXDz — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 5, 2024

Both Barak (who should have known better) and Clinton (who maybe had an excuse for his ignorance) didn’t understand that Arafat didn’t want a two-state solution. What he wanted was for the Jews of Israel to be driven into the Mediterranean (which is what the phrase “from the river to the sea means”). Then, Arafat and his Muslim Arabs would reign supreme in the Holy Land. Arafat was not going to accept anything else.

Clinton is naïve, again, if he thinks today’s activists care about the lesson he learned. They don’t care at all because, like Arafat, they, too, don’t want peace. They’re open in their embrace of the whole “from the river to the sea” genocide idea.

But what about those politicians? Have they learned anything?

In a word, no.

We know they haven’t learned anything because of how they’ve negotiated. When the Arabs say “no” to a good offer, every politician other than one has increased the offer. Unlike politicians who learn nothing, the Arabs have learned that the more they say “no,” the more they get.

The only politician with the smarts to stop that insane treadmill has been Donald Trump. He had a different approach. Every time the Arabs said “no,” Trump took something off the table instead of adding to the pot. That’s the art of the deal.

It’s to be hoped that when Trump returns to office, he continues to negotiate in the same way with Israel’s enemies. Or, even better, that he gives Israel a completely free hand to destroy her enemies’ militaries (i.e., Hamas, Hezbollah, and any other Muslim militias that attack Israel). And best of all, as long as Hama holds American hostages—or if it kills more of them—that Trump will make good on his promise to rain hellfire down on Hamas.

Image: X screen grab.