An Andrea Widburg video-podcast for December 10, 2024

Here’s a new entry in my occasional podcast series at American Thinker.

This video-podcast covers why it was a good thing Biden was elected (yes, I really said that), how Biden corrupted the constitutional pardon power, the difference between conservative and leftist populism, and why I think that Trump is America’s Churchill.

Unfortunately, I was unable to auto-generate a transcript. I’m sorry.

