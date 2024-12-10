The DOJ and a Texas judge are muzzling a doctor who blew the whistle on alleged child mutilation

Eithan Haim is a Texas physician who bravely exposed a Texas hospital that was allegedly abusing children through mutilating procedures, even though those procedures are illegal under Texas law. The Biden administration promptly indicted Haim for violating the rules against exposing people’s private health information...although he did nothing of the kind. Now, the federal judge trying the case has silenced Haim from speaking out while the case is pending. Fortunately, his wife isn’t silenced, and she’s exposing the judge’s corruption.

In June 2023, Texas passed a law making it illegal for doctors to mutilate and poison children under the rubric of so-called “gender-affirming” care. Moving forward, there would be no more toxic drugs and hormones pumped into children. There would also be no more breasts, penises, testicles, or uteruses excised from healthy children’s bodies. Those days were gone in Texas.

Image: Eithan Haim, M.D.. GiveSendGo screen grab.

Or at least, they should have been gone.

However, Haim, who I think is an Orthodox Jewish doctor (that is, someone who believes in the Bible’s moral precepts), discovered what he alleged is evidence that Texas Children’s Hospital was continuing to impose those insults on children’s bodies, directly violating the new Texas law. To that end, he gave Christopher Rufo carefully redacted documents that contained no information whatsoever about any of the patient’s identities. Instead, they simply identified the children’s ages and the procedures done to them.

The Biden administration responded by indicting Haim for violating HIPAA (the “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act”). HIPAA was passed in 1996 to prevent health insurers from denying insurance to people infected with HIV/AIDS. In other words, it was intended to protect sick individuals, not to protect corrupt, potentially law-breaking hospitals.

But of course, the Biden administration, which is all in on so-called “transgenderism,” is like Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s police chief, who famously said, “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” So, Biden’s DOJ indicted Haim for allegedly violating HIPAA. He now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for exposing a hospital’s potential illegality, even while he took extreme care not to violate HIPAA.

To help raise money for his defense, Haim and his counsel have been sharing information about the case on social media. The government—which moved successfully to muzzle Trump in the federal cases the DOJ brought against him—figured the tactic would work against Haim. I’ll let his wife, an attorney, pick up the tale of the horrific procedural abuse that the trial court is imposing on Haim. You can find the original thread here.

My husband’s (@EithanHaim) First Amendment rights may be under attack by a de facto gag order – but mine are not. 🧵1/7 On Dec 3, the judge threatened Eithan with FEDERAL PRISON and his attorneys with sanctions if they continue to post so-called “inflammatory” content on X about the DOJ’s corruption in this case. He didn’t grant or deny the gag order, but kept the government’s motion “live” pending trial in February. This is arguably worse and serves two purposes. (1) The court’s instruction to avoid “similar conduct” leaves unclear what kind of speech represents a violation (presumably that which the DOJ doesn’t like? see below) and what the consequences would be – imposition of a gag order merely being one of them. (2) By leaving the matter undecided, the court is shielded from public criticism and appellate review (where it would likely be overturned as unconstitutional in the Fifth Circuit). As a result of this “non-gag gag order,” the onus is on the defense to muzzle themselves. It’s an unconstitutional prior restraint of someone who needs free speech the most: the criminal defendant David facing a corrupt government Goliath. I was not planning on speaking publicly about this case. I’m a private person, and I don’t really use social media. But Eithan’s X posts have been the only way he has been able to raise funds for a legal defense and expose the DOJ’s blatant corruption over the last year and a half. As a wife and attorney, I can’t sit by while they extinguish the light he’s shone on this case, particularly as newly unsealed evidence proves that this case was malicious all along (more on that later!). 2/7 As background, Eithan is the whistleblower who exposed in a report with @realchrisrufo that Texas Children’s Hospital was lying to the public about the existence of its transgender program for children. They were implanting puberty blockers on kids as young as 11 and hiding it from the public. He is currently facing 4 felony charges on a made-up, baseless HIPAA theory. The DOJ’s case is falling apart for both legal and non-legal reasons (see @EdWhelanEPPC’s and @AndrewCMcCarthy’s excellent reporting on this in the National Review). Everyone should read this recent article from Tom Bartlett at the Free Press (@TheFP). His thorough reporting really captures what this case is about and what it has been like to live with it. https://www.thefp.com/p/biden-prosecution-eithan-haim-gender-care-childrens-hospital-transitions 3/7 Since January 2024, Eithan has been vocal on X about the corruption we've experienced since the government first showed up to our home in June 2023. Most recently, he’s been posting about the prosecutors’ failures using screenshots of public motions and transcripts, including a motion to dismiss hearing where they really embarrassed themselves. He also posted about serious financial and personal conflicts held by the former lead prosecutor, Tina Ansari (link below). Great reporting from @kendall_tietz. https://www.foxnews.com/media/doj-lead-attorney-prosecuting-trans-medicine-whistleblower-taken-off-case-over-apparent-conflict-interest 4/7 His lawyers at Burke Law Group have been vigorously defending his First Amendment rights. In their opposition to the gag order, they called it “the culmination of an abusive and incompetent prosecution and a bad faith attempt to shield the prosecutors from mounting criticism.” Absolutely. @X and @Not_the_Bee (represented by @pnjaban) also sought to intervene in this case, recognizing the serious First Amendment issues at stake, but the judge denied their motions. 5/7 So what sort of *horrifying* posts are they concerned about? Among other things, Eithan called them “corrupt,” “incompetent,” “modern-day woke aristocrats,” who were “inventing criminal law.” The DOJ “will run cover for those who harm children and target those who tell the truth.” He said they want to “intimidate [me] into silence” and pointed out that the DOJ had to “rescind [its] initial indictment after having to admit its allegations were completely false.” I should add, by the way, that what Eithan is saying is true, he provides the publicly available evidence to back it up, and most importantly, his opinions are his right to express. I would even say he’s charitable given the failure of multiple indictments, numerous factual and proofreading errors, and the sudden disappearance of lead prosecutor Tina Ansari after her deep ties to Texas Children’s were exposed. 6/7 The DOJ’s presentation of the so-called "inflammatory" X posts was so absurd that there was audible LAUGHTER in the courtroom, including at a post from one of Eithan’s attorneys which referred to the “bungling, illicit, twitching pile of catastrophe that this [case] is.” lol. True. Another where @KyleSeraphin said “the number of effeminate clowns at DOJ who blatantly engage in bad faith legal work is stunning.” And where @feelsdesperate called the prosecutorial team “a clown car of incompetent midwits.” The government also cited @MikeBenzCyber who referred to "Merrick's Mafia running a crime department." 😂😂😂 Adding to the absurdity, the prosecutors seemed to not realize or care that the laughter was directed at them. I would have laughed even harder if it weren't for the fact that my husband is facing a decade in federal prison because of those clowns and midwits. 7/7 Freedom of speech is a sacred right. Eithan’s ability to criticize the government’s case, to expose the facts of their corruption, and to show the public what’s going on is the only way we’ve made it this far. To take that away is to rob him of his constitutional rights and to push this case back into darkness. I won’t let that happen. I’ll be posting more updates.

This judge, like the government itself, wants to ensure that Haim cannot raise money to continue his defense. Then, like Michael Flynn and other victims of the “Justice” Department, he’ll be forced into a settlement that includes a confession of wrongdoing, prison time, and a huge fine, all to avoid a ten-year prison term in a case in which it very much appears he did nothing wrong.

If you would like to help Haim, you can find his GiveSendGo fundraiser here.