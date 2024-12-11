The judge goes red

Election Day was pretty red in Texas and a Democrat is switching parties. Check this out:

A Texas judge representing a county flipped by Donald Trump in this year's presidential race announced he is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican on Tuesday. Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November, made substantial gains this year in South Texas, home to a high Latino population that has traditionally leaned toward voting Democratic. Nationwide, he cut into Democrats' margins in several voting groups -- including among Latino, Asian and young voters -- leaving the Democratic Party questioning how it can regain trust from these communities in upcoming elections. Democrats were dealt another political blow on Tuesday in South Texas after Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina announced he would switch his party to Republican during an interview with Fox & Friends. Webb County sits on the U.S.-Mexico border and has become integral to the national debate surrounding immigration. "Over the years, I've watched the Democratic Party shift further and further to the left, and leaving the values that I hold dear to my heart. I've always been a conservative, and the radicalization of the national Democrats pushed me away a long time ago. For that reason, I'm proud to announce I will be leaving the Democratic Party and joining the Republican Party," he said.

Judge Tijerina is fed up with a party moving to the Left. Where have we heard that before?

Unfortunately, a lot of Democrats in Texas are more in tune with San Francisco values than the more traditional values, and common sense, that defines our state.

The judge is also fed up with the out-of-control border issues devastating police departments and small-town budgets, the crazy demonization of the oil and gas industry, and transgender women in sports. I cannot speak for the judge but I think he is saying is that his former party has checked its common sense at the door. It's hard to disagree with the judge on that observation.

So goodbye Joe, the judge goes red.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio