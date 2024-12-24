A very incomplete 2024 naughty list

If you’re anything like me, it’s hard to keep track of who in the political world is the worst of the naughty list—I lose track and forget about all the offenses because it’s such a deluge of criminality coming from the government and its cronies—but I’ll try anyway.

Here are five politician scumbags (but I repeat myself) who deserve coal, or worse—this is a very incomplete naughty list.

First, Kamala Harris, who wasn’t just a disaster for conservatives, but Democrats too—she’s a double doozy. She was a major contributing factor to the catastrophic four years we’ve experienced, and she performed so badly as a candidate for president that many leftwing strategists blamed her for irreparable harm to the Democrat party’s reputation; James Carville even attacked her “unfathomable” spending as permanent “damage” to the left’s image. She also said “how dare we” wish others a “Merry Christmas” as we go about the holiday season.

Secondly, Alvin Bragg, who weaponized the court system to try and interfere in the election process, and subvert the will of the American people. He also went after Daniel Penny—seriously, how dare he—which is probably a big reason why no one stepped in as a woman was burned alive on the subway by a brown-skinned illegal migrant just days ago. Who wants to face criminal prosecution and spend unconscionable amounts of money on lawyer fees for being a good guy and protecting innocent people from imminent and violent harm?

Thirdly, Alejandro Mayorkas—he can’t claim ignorance on open border policy. He welcomed violent criminals to kill and rape innocent people on purpose.

And, a few dishonorable mentions:

Liz Cheney, who destroyed J6 evidence;

Merrick Garland, who lied and lied and covered and covered for the corruption and crime of the Biden regime;

Hunter Biden, who is so slimy he actually took the pardon instead of facing the consequences of his own actions;

and Slow Joe, who didn’t make the naughty list because he helped sabotage Kamala at the very end of the campaign, a resentment which was invaluable for motivating lazy moderates to vote Trump.

The good list? Those of us who actively and relentlessly fought against the left and supported President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan for recognizing what’s at stake and joining the rebels, and Elon Musk for buying Twitter and at least giving us some bit of free speech (American Thinker still seems to be shadow-banned).

Merry Christmas!

