Joe Biden's cynically heads over to the Vatican to buy himself some salvation from the pope

After fraudulently taking office and then wasting his presidency in a sump of corruption, economic ruin, anti-religious acts, and mayhem rained down on the little guys, Joe Biden has decided that as his presidency ends, now's about time to jingle those rosary beads in his pocket and make his final presidential visit to the Vatican to see the pope.

According to Fox News:

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will head to Italy next month for a public meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City before his term comes to an end. Biden accepted the invitation to visit Vatican City during a phone call with Pope Francis Thursday, according to the White House. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that Biden would meet with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella during the overseas trip. The four-day trip is planned for the second week in January, and the meeting between Biden and Pope Francis will occur in front of an audience on Jan. 10. "President Biden will have an audience with the Pope and discuss efforts to advance peace around the world," Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Biden's claim about advancing "peace" is laughable, given his ramping up of the Ukraine war and his roadblocks to Israel effectively extending its wars against terrorists was not about peacemaking.

Meanwhile, the claim that the pope did the inviting is questionable. We don't hear the pope saying he invited him.

The pope did, however, ask Biden to reduce the penalties of death row inmates in the states, and Joe was happy to do that for him, commuting the sentences of 37 murderers, quite likely in exchange for this one last meeting and photo op for "history."

The old quid pro Joe, still operating for the Vatican.

Cynical? You decide. What could be better for Joe than after spending his full presidency promoting abortion -- financing it, expanding, promoting it abroad, throwing pro-lifers in jail, threatening the Little Sisters of the Poor for not providing abortion coverage -- than to show up next to the pope, the one who did so much for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her courageous archbishop denied her Holy Communion, and stand next to him as photographers popped their flash bulbs and the two whooped it up in a sea of smiles? The pope would probably even praise him, which Biden would see as burnishing his presidential legacy, given that there's nothing else to burnish. He'd see it as validation for everything else he has done, and then go on to encourage more political leaders to be just like him, cafeteria Catholics in name only.

And the pope unfortunately would go right along with it, either through naivete or a misplaced understanding of 1,900 years of Church teaching on the uses of the death penalty as reserved for the state.

Then the pope would absolve Biden of all his sins, and every bad thing he did would continue onward, but Joe would declare himself pure in the eyes of God.

Which is why we got this kind of talk from Biden in his White House statement:

I’ve dedicated my career to reducing violent crime and ensuring a fair and effective justice system. Today, I am commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole. These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss. But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Vice President, and now President, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.

Biden "aches" for the victims' families? Spare us the tears and flapdoodle. As AT Deputy Editor Olivia Murray noted in her piece, he let the cat out of the bag as to his real motivation for this toward the bottom of his statement, which was to Get Trump.

Acutally, it was no trouble at all for him to commute the sentences of these monsters -- that small, tiny, select club of killers of others whose murders are so heinous, so obvious, so cruel, so shocking to the conscience, that they couldn't even evade the death penalty as nearly all convicted murderers do. He commuted all kinds of sentences and issued massive pardons to people who should be punished, including his corrupt son Hunter. Why would he care about justice? It's very easy to commute sentences when you don't actually care one way or another about somebody else's killer, and you have some political favors you'd like to claim.

But he put on the cloak of Catholic language, claiming it was a matter of his "good conscience" to let these killers escape their sentences, which is laughable, given that he doesn't seem to have a conscience on any other matter.

Fact is, if it were a matter of "good conscience" he would have commuted the sentences of all 40 members of federal death row, not just 37.

As always, he went the coward's route, commuting only the sentences of non-famous killers so there'd be no political cost to him, no complaints he'd be likely to hear, leaving out the famous killers from his commutations -- the spray shooters of the South Carolina black church, and the synogogue in Pennsylvania, as well as the last living member of the team that conducted the Boston Marathon terror attack, the one who aided and abetted, but didn't hit the detonator.

Like a dictator he effectively ended the death penalty for all crimes except for two kinds as he decided -- hate-oriented mass murder and terrorism -- meaning, crimes where the killers got famous, or crimes where the victims were viewed as important voting blocs to Democrats.

In doing this, he certainly has ignored the feelings of the victims who went through years of trials to get these monsters where they are, only to see them going to spa prisons for life or at least until some Soros-y type finds the right Soros-y judge to eventually let them out.

It's a raw deal for these victims whose only interest had been in obtaining justice -- and closure -- for their loved ones and who went through and trusted the process over many years. And it certainly renders rule of law pretty useless. Who needs rule of law when you got Joe?

National Review has a synopsis of these charmers who just got their Christmas pie from Santa Joe here.

And now that he's off to see the pope, this won't be the last disgusting picture we get from him. All it tells us is that his cynicism is utterly bottomless.

Image: The White House, via Wikimedia Commons // public domain