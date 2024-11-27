Will globalist warfare dodge DOGE?

Coercive diplomacy and psychological warfare are a part of every country’s arsenal, but operations aiming to destroy morale and potential of individuals were initially meant to be used against foreign enemies, not their own nations. Unfortunately, modern dictatorships such as the reanimated GDR, have already employed psychological harassment to target their citizens, so Zersetzung-like methods are not unprecedented in contemporaneous failed democracies.

The new factor in unwarranted psychological warfare is globalization of fallacious dogmas, and consequently an internationalization of “renegades.” Free thinkers get a status of global dissidents, “punishable” wherever they go, harassed and hunted by corrupt authorities who take orders from unelected elites. Targets of fanatic wrath come from all walks of life: some well-off enough to afford legal battles, others totally defenseless.

For the last two decades the whistle-blowers and non-conformists have known no safe house: the justice system is weaponized, HUMINT in coma, and even embassies are globalist, not domestic. Trans-national repression against journalists has brazenly spread both in North America and in Europe, and state-to-state diplomacy has been substituted by ad hominem personal attacks against every leader who does not adhere to irrational tenets of the unelected cabal.

It’s deeply disturbing that in our lifetime, Stasi’s sadistic methodology definitely rings a bell. German historian, Dr. Hubertus Knabe (“The Stasi: The History and Legacy of East Germany’s Secret Police Agency“) said,

The goal was to destroy secretly the self-confidence of people, for example by damaging their reputation, by organizing failures in their work, and by destroying their personal relationships. Politically-motivated prosecution, shadow bans, work bans, financial abuse, death threats, dissident cancer “epidemic,” and overt assassination attempts of non-conforming political leaders are now being normalized in every colonial outpost of the global banana republic.

Saint John Paul II used to say, “Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought,” and liberation of global dissidents can’t come soon enough. For the last two decades the unelected elites overtly ruled by the money for the money, molding North America and Europe into a muzzled federal cluster or simply—a cluster F.

During Trump’s first presidency the Pandora box was ajar, but guarded by left-overs of Obama’s staff—only controlled opposition was let in. Hopefully, this time around, having learned about ruthless repression the hard way, Team Trump will be empathetic towards fellow survivors, and tough on crime.

Some of the “modernized” and globalized psy-ops are extremely drastic and perverted, but both their nature and their extent must be revealed to the public; to expel the hellish abuse of power, one must know the evil exists. The freshly elected administration will be fighting not only a domestic, but global enemy: an octopus-like criminal network swindling no longer free nations under the guise of a new order.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.