As Kamala holidays in Hawaii, Democrat staff scrounge for cash on GoFundMe

Kamala Harris has been relaxing in five-star comfort at a $7 million luxury mansion on the Big Island of Hawaii this week. Presumably, she needs some 'me time' following her 100-day presidential campaign.

But back home, her staff haven't had such options. They've been unceremoniously dumped from the DNC payroll without severance after the same intense campaign and having not gotten any severance, they are scrounging on GoFundMe to raise some cash to tide them over until they can shake some out.

According to Fox News:

The union representing members of the Democratic National Committee launched a GoFundMe to raise money for staffers who were abruptly laid off last week – prompting backlash from those still on the DNC payroll who have described the cuts as a "betrayal" of party values. The GoFundMe created by the DNC union seeks to raise $25,000 to assist staff impacted by the layoffs following their losses in the 2024 election. Members of the DNC staff union said on the fundraising page that the abrupt wave of layoffs had included two-thirds of DNC staffers, who were let go with little notice and with "no severance." In a public statement, the union blasted DNC leadership for the layoffs, which they described as "callous" and "short-sighted" – and which they noted extended to employees who were previously told their positions at the DNC would be safe after Election Day. "We are heartbroken to see our colleagues – who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot – depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected," DNC staff union organizer Jill Brownfield wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Press reports have said that the staffers were promised paychecks through the end of the year. Instead, they got abruptly laid off without so much as a small severance, which is what this fundraiser looks like.

Nice vacay for me, scrounge away for thee.

Which doesn't speak well for Kamala, who made so much noise about her compassion for others during the campaign. She even claimed "are you all right" compassion for Republicans.

But she couldn't so much as be bothered to take care of her staff. They had been promised work through the year, with severance, and found themselves out on their ears as Christmas season kicks in.

That tells us all a lot about the value of her promises to the public.

It wasn't just that the Democrats had run out of money that they mismanaged. It was that Kamala blew through a billion dollars in donations, which should have gone to pay staff, leaving her campaign $20 million in the hole. Instead of ensuring that staff were paid, the cash went to paid celebrity endorsements -- to Oprah Winfrey's production company, to the Rev. Al Sharpton, to Megan Thee Stallion (who twerked for votes), to Beyoncé, who couldn't be bothered to sing even a cappella for Kamala's supporters because reportedly the payment was not enough. Most pols get their endorsements from celebs because celebrities believe in them. Kamala pays for hers. Rather than take free endorsements, she opted for paid ones, making the whole campaign look like a money-laundering operation.

We're seeing reports like this:

MEGA Democrat Donor THROWS Kamala under the bus!



"She couldn't run a campaign, what makes you think she can run the country!" pic.twitter.com/L323c5KenS — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 26, 2024

And now the staffers, who must have worked their hearts out for her, are scrounging for tide-over money from the public, presumably Democrats. Harris should be first in line to shell out for these donors -- she could easily cover the whole thing -- but no such luck.

The sad thing is, the fundraiser has been out for six days so far and they haven't even reached their $25,000 goal.

Now Harris says she wants to run for president again, in 2028. One wonders what the enthusiasm level will be after reports like this get out. We know she's had 92% staff turnover on paid workers, it seems stiffed workers might make that total 100%.

In any case, campaign workers would be fools to not get a pre-paid arrangement with Harris before signing up again to help.

The bottom line here is that Harris is another Daisy Buchanan, living luxe and making messes for others to clean up before retreating into her wealth. That's not exactly presidential, and all the rest of us can think after hearing this is that America dodged another bullet.

Image: Screen shot from The Celebrity Junk video, via YouTube