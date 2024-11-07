Schadenfreude can be fun

Here’s a sampling of some of the emails received by AT from lefty outfits in the wake of Tuesday night’s Restoration:

From the Amalgamated Transit Union:

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) International President John Costa released the following statement on the election of Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. President, expressing deep concerns about our country's future.



“This election has been one of the most divisive and contentious in modern American history. The stark contrast between the values championed by Kamala Harris and those espoused by Donald Trump was clear throughout the campaign. While we fought for unity, inclusivity, and progress, the rhetoric of hate, fear, and division that permeated Trump’s campaign cannot be ignored. Dangerous ideas and policies that threaten to roll back years of progress should not be normalized. Progress made regarding worker’s rights, public transit, healthcare, women’s rights, civil rights, and climate change are all being threatened.”

From IfNotNow:

In response to Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, IfNotNow Movement national spokesperson Eva Borgwardt released the following statement:



"Trump’s victory is an enormous boon for neo-Nazis and white nationalists in the US, and for Netanyahu and his fascist allies in Israel.



Today, we are gripped by fear of the violence and repression facing immigrants, trans and queer people, Palestinians, Muslims, Black people, Indigenous people, other communities of color, those on the front lines of the climate crisis, people whose reproductive rights are under attack, and everyone else who will bear the brunt of Trump’s fascistic rule and Project 2025 plans -- especially those of us who belong to more than one of these communities. We refuse to join with those casting blame for this election’s results upon those very same people.



The coming period will call us all to a deep reckoning, but tradition teaches us that we must take time to lament our losses, before we can rise to act. So we spend this time in grief, in fear, in anger, in reaching for each other, and in drawing strength from the improbable survival of our ancestors.



Then, we will rise."

From VoteRunLead Action:

Our fight is not over. Our power is still here. For the second time, Donald Trump has won the presidency over a candidate who would have been the country’s first woman president. His win is not just about a single candidate or campaign -- it is a stark reflection of the deep racism, misogyny, and sexism embedded in this country.

Almost makes you feel sympathy for ‘em, doesn’t it?

I didn't think so.

Image: Pexels/Capotina Entretenimientos