It’s her privacy, stupid!

Did the Democrats learn anything from the 2024 results? I think that it’s fair to say that voters sent a clear message on issues like men in women’s bathrooms or competing against their daughters.

Enter Rep. Nancy Mace, who doesn’t want a man in the women’s room even if the person in question is a “trans woman” elected in Delaware. Well, here is the story:

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Tuesday that her effort to ban transgender women from using female bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol is a direct response to the election of Sarah McBride, who is set to be the first openly transgender person in Congress. Mace introduced a resolution Monday to prohibit any lawmakers and House employees from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.” She was asked by reporters Tuesday if the move was in response to McBride. “Yes and absolutely, and then some,” Mace told reporters, adding, “I’m absolutely 100% gonna stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way.”

Good for Nancy. It’s not about the “trans”; it’s about the male thing down there, if you know what I mean.

My guess is that most men and women agree with Rep. Mace. This is not a civil rights issue but rather a matter of common sense and decency. Who wants their wife, sister, cousin, daughter, etc., to go to a bathroom visited by men wearing a dress? I’m sorry, but dressing up as a woman, mascara and all, does not make you a “she.”

You can’t stop Democrat voters from voting for a “trans” person. He or she won fair and square. Nevertheless, that doesn’t give this person a pass to violate the privacy of women who don’t want a dude in a dress in that private space.

So, let the Democrats fight on this hill. I’m just warning them that this is not the hill that you want to die on. Why? Because you are going to die for lack of public support.

