The battle of the sexes goes crazy

Maybe you're old enough to remember that tennis match from the early 1970s billed as "The Battle of the Sexes." I didn't watch it but they told me that it involved a young Billie Jean King and an aging male pro named Bobby Riggs. Nobody took that show seriously, but I guess they made a few dollars of the whole thing. Hope they made enough money to buy a ‘73 Sabre. It was a beauty!

The Battle of the Sexes has now gone political. In fact, the divide is pretty big. If only men voted then Trump would sweep. If only women voted then Harris would win. It's probably more complicated than that but you get what I mean.

The Harris campaign has apparently given up one men and gone "girl" all the way. Let's take a look at this story from Andrew Stiles:

Vice President Kamala Harris was briefly interested in reaching out to male voters in the final weeks before Election Day. Recent events suggest the candidate has abandoned those efforts in favor of joyless fearmongering intended to rile up the Democratic base of #resistance-obsessed single ladies who scream at children. (No, we're not making this up. A deranged young white woman accosted a little girl in a stroller outside a Harris rally in Houston on Friday. "I don't give a f—, your dad's a b—!" the female Harris supporter yelled just inches from the child's face. Harris appeared in Houston alongside Beyoncé, a female musical artist of some renown. The former Destiny's Child member echoed the candidate's women-focused closing message. "We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris," Beyoncé said. "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares, deeply, about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies." Once on stage, Harris wasted no time attacking Trump on the issue of abortion. "No one is protected," Harris warned, joyfully. "Because a Donald Trump national ban will outlaw abortion in every single state." Trump, who was also in Texas last week to tape an interview with celebrated male podcaster Joe Rogan, has said he "would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances."

Unlike King vs Riggs back then, something that everyone understood as a joke and nothing more, the current divide is between men worried about the future and a group of young women who have lost their common sense. Keep the women in your life away from this virus specially if they are talking about majoring in gender studies. Don’t co-sign that loan!

Our battle of 2024 is not just a threat to our politics. We may be seeing a generation of young men and women with nothing in common. What are they going to talk about when they go on a date? Maybe they won't date and young men will look for wives overseas. At least those girls, many of them super educated and from good families, would want to be your wife, have your babies, and enjoy a future without arguing about politics or abortion.

In the meantime, the Harris team wants to energize all those women with empty lives and a cat. I'm not knocking cats but it's tough to reach old age without little kids running around and bringing Christmas presents.

Save the girls from this madness because it won’t end well.

Image: WomenforHarris.org